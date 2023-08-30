Clipper workers could strike over Labor Day weekend over contract dispute

A strike could disrupt Labor Day weekend plans for passengers hoping to hop on a ferry between Seattle and Victoria, British Columbia, as Canadian union workers negotiate for a contract.

Members of Unifor Local 114, which represents ferry service workers in Victoria, said they voted to strike starting Sept. 3 if they can’t reach a contract agreement. The union represents workers in customer service, ticketing, baggage handling and dock workers.

More labor news: Seattle concrete workers threaten to strike

“Unless the employer shows up to the bargaining table with a fair offer, the Victoria Clipper will be anchored on one of the busiest tourism weekends of the year,” Lana Payne, Unifor National President, said in a press release. “Ferry workers deserve a fair contract and will take job action if negotiations continue to stall.”

The union is working for “air wage increases, adjustments to the scheduling system, and better job security” for the employees.

The union voted unanimously Aug. 23 to go on strike if negotiations fail.

“Our priority is to continue to bargain in good faith and come up with a solution that supports our team members … FRS Clipper feels we have addressed the union’s concerns in our latest offer, which is very competitive,” Payne added.

The Clipper said they will have a contingency place to minimize disruptions for passengers, with alternate transportation Sept. 3 and 4.