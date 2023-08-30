Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: Theater needs to change to adapt to a new audience

Aug 30, 2023, 8:04 AM | Updated: 9:05 am

theater change audience...

SEATTLE, WA - MARCH 26: Dance group Shaping Sound performs during the 'After The Curtain' show at Paramount Theatre on March 26, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY DAVE ROSS


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

My wife and I have been going to the theater in Seattle for 45 years. We subscribe to five theater companies because there is nothing more magical than the energy that’s released when a group of talented performers bond with a live audience.

But a lot of theater companies here and across the country are in trouble. The pre-pandemic audiences have not returned.

More from Dave Ross: We need to go after people fueling youth crime wave

In June, Seattle’s Book-It Repertory Theater closed after 33 years. We lost the Empty Space Theatre, the Group Theater at the University of Washington, that little theater in Pioneer Square where, back in the 80s, Angry Housewives ran for almost seven years.

(Remember Angry Housewives? The first punk rock musicals? “Eat your BLEEP-ing cornflakes!” Anyone remember? Besides Feliks? (official historian of Seattle’s Morning News))

Anyway, when the New York Times ran an article about this trend, it unleashed a flood of comments that tell me there is more going on here than just COVID-19. It may be that for a lot of subscribers, the pandemic was a guilt-free way to get out of going to shows they were no longer enjoying.

And again and again, the reason was, ‘We are tired of being preached to.’

Theater subscribers tend to be liberal, and all about social justice, but in the hundreds of comments on the Times article, they said they were tired of seeing social justice themes, and gender and racial themes, being played onstage over and over again.

It’s hard to create a bond with the audience when the audience drives home feeling guilty.

I love live theater. I love any show that leads to a good, deep discussion on the way home. But sometimes, you just want to go out and have fun. You just want to laugh without wondering whether you should have laughed.

Part of the problem, of course, is that theater audiences, in addition to being liberal, are mostly well-off, white, and old. Yes, my hand is up, guilty on all counts.

In addition to being defensive, we’re either dying off or not as eager to drive downtown at night, especially if it’s the theatrical equivalent of a kale salad.

But at some point, you have to bond with the old and defensive audience of the present, even as you try to attract the young and pugnacious audience of the future.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Fair Weather Fan: Explaining the NFL’s Massive Roster Cut Day

The hearts of hopeful rookies and veterans are breaking across the nation today, because they didn’t make the final roster they’ve been training for all summer long. What’s happening down at the VMAC with the Seattle Seahawks? Gee Scott has the inside scoop. If you’re a Fair Weather Fan who is wondering how any NFL […]

2 days ago

crime youth people...

Dave Ross

Ross: We need to go after people fueling youth crime wave

Because, like the Second Amendment folks keep telling us, the push for more gun control doesn’t seem to be working.

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Jake Skorheim learned this tip to stay mentally sharp from his time in NBA

Jake Skorheim learned this tip to stay mentally sharp from his time in the NBA. These are the sacrifices he makes to bring you great radio every night on KIRO Nights. Tune in live or subscribe to the KIRO Nights podcast! https://mynorthwest.com/category/kiro-nights/

3 days ago

trump georgia...

Dave Ross

Ross: I’m actually impressed with Trump’s mug shot

I have to admit the Trump mug shot impressed me.

3 days ago

Northeast Seattle Little Leaguers...

Ursula Reutin

Northeast Seattle Little Leaguers win Ursula’s heart

Ursula Reutin was invested in the Northeast Seattle team's quest to win the Little League World Series and felt pride for kids she had never met.

5 days ago

Tacoma crime homicide...

Bill Kaczaraba

Gee and Ursula: Solving the problem of kids and crime will take many solutions

With an epidemic of crime continuing across the region, there is an upsurge of kids being involved in violence. The hosts feel like we all have a role to play.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Ross: Theater needs to change to adapt to a new audience