State police: 2 killed in crash near SR 16 toll plaza in Tacoma

Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on State Route 16 (SR16) eastbound near the toll plaza in Tacoma Friday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

WSP Trooper John Dattilo confirmed the deaths in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. He added that troopers were on scene investigating the collision.

Those traveling in that area Friday evening should expect delays.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) wrote on X the toll plaza is temporarily closed and all traffic is being routed through the SR 16 eastbound mainline. During the closure, drivers who don’t already have a Good To Go! account will receive a bill in the mail for the toll.

Dattilo also reported no toll booth workers were injured in the collision.