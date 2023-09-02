Close
LOCAL NEWS

State police: 2 killed in crash near SR 16 toll plaza in Tacoma

Sep 1, 2023, 6:10 PM | Updated: 6:15 pm

tacoma city leaders...

A view of downtown Tacoma from the Glass Museum. (Photo: Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on State Route 16 (SR16) eastbound near the toll plaza in Tacoma Friday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

WSP Trooper John Dattilo confirmed the deaths in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. He added that troopers were on scene investigating the collision.

Those traveling in that area Friday evening should expect delays.

Recent collision: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash with BMW on I-5 

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) wrote on X the toll plaza is temporarily closed and all traffic is being routed through the SR 16 eastbound mainline. During the closure, drivers who don’t already have a Good To Go! account will receive a bill in the mail for the toll.

Dattilo also reported no toll booth workers were injured in the collision.

State police: 2 killed in crash near SR 16 toll plaza in Tacoma