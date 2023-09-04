Close
LOCAL NEWS

I-5 south in Seattle reopens after crash involving multiple vehicles caused closure

Sep 4, 2023, 8:48 AM | Updated: 10:41 am

Image: A vehicle collision closed Interstate 5 South in Seattle on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023....

A vehicle collision closed Interstate 5 South in Seattle on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation)

(Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

All lanes of Interstate 5 (I-5) south in downtown Seattle have reopened after a multi-vehicle collision early Monday morning closed the highway for over four hours.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 9:57 a.m. Monday that all lanes of I-5 south near Mercer Street had reopened after the early-morning crash.

The agency said on X the collision happened just south of Mercer Street at approximately 5:30 a.m. and was blocking all southbound lanes. Traffic had been being diverted to Mercer Street.

Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer Trooper Rick Johnson reported on X earlier Monday morning the “collision (involved) a semi and 2 other vehicles with multiple individuals sustaining injuries in both vehicles.”

Johnson added the causing driver spun out and caused the collision and “that driver is in custody for investigation of vehicular assault due to suspected impairment and injuries sustained by occupants of the other vehicle.”

WSDOT had been providing regular updates on the progress of clearing the road all morning. As of 8:38 a.m., all lanes were blocked following the earlier collision and the agency did not know when lanes will reopen.

WSDOT said close to 7 a.m. that it “completed an early switch of the I-5 express lanes to southbound.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

