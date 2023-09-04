Close
LOCAL NEWS

2 children, 2 adults, dog found dead after Wallingford house fire

Sep 4, 2023, 10:06 AM

Authorities found two adults and two children dead after a fire destroyed a house in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


SEATTLE — Authorities found two adults and two children dead after a fire destroyed a house in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood on Saturday, according to Seattle Police.

Officers responding to a shooting at the intersection of North 48th Street and Whitman Avenue North found a home engulfed in flames.

Police arrived at the burning home around 8:40 a.m., where an 11-year-old child had escaped and called for help.

Police arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. Officers attempted to forcefully enter the home but the door was blocked.

Firefighters then began extinguishing the flames and ensured neighbors living to the east and west of the fire were safe.

However, because of the intensity of the flames, crews were forced to move away from the home and continue fighting the fire from a safe distance.

It took 45 minutes for crews to knock down the fire. When first responders entered the home, they found two dead adults along with a dead child, a dead infant, and a dead dog, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz and Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said in a news conference.

One of the adults was found in front of the house, while the other adult was found toward the back of the property.

Police have not yet confirmed the ages of the victims and do not currently know how the fire started.

Diaz said that one of their highest priorities is to make sure that the surviving child — the 11-year-old girl who was able to call for help — gets the resources she needs to recover from the traumatic event.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the child that is alive as well as those that are deceased,” said Diaz.” We are trying to make sure that the child does have a healthy recovery.”

Seattle Police officers will continue to work with Seattle Fire investigators to determine the cause of the fire and how the victims died.

