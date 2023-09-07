Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

I-405 shuts down again this weekend

Sep 7, 2023, 5:13 AM

(Photo from Chris Sullivan)...

(Photo from Chris Sullivan)

(Photo from Chris Sullivan)

Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS SULLIVAN


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

Interstate 405 will be a no-go all weekend between Coal Creek Parkway in Factoria and Sunset Boulevard in Renton.

The closure begins at 11: 30 p.m. Friday night and lasts through early Monday morning.  The Washington Department of Transportation’s Craig Smiley on what the contractor needs to freeway for this time.

More Chokepoints: Thousands of fish removed from the Hylebos Creek

“We’re shifting traffic onto a new structure,” Smiley said.  “All lanes will be on a new bridge that goes over what will be the future northbound I-405.”

But that’s not it. A temporary 44th Street will also be built.

“Over the weekend, crews will build a new road where the freeway is now and go underneath where traffic will be,” Smiley said.

That will be the eventual final configuration, with I-405 over the top of 44th, a reverse of today.

“So we’re flipping where 405 and NE 44th St. will be,” Smiley said.  “It’s a bypass road for now, and they’re making it so we can build the west side of the project offline.”

When drivers get back on the freeway Monday morning, all six lanes of I-405, both north and southbound lanes, will be on the new northbound bridge over 44th.

Smiley expects a small learning curve.

“It’ll be a little bit different visually from what people are used to, but if people just follow the lanes in front of them, the stripes in front of them, it should be just fine,” he said.

The detour route will put the estimated 400,000 vehicles that use this section of I-405 onto Coal Creek Parkway, which is not designed to have that much traffic. The last time WSDOT did this, Smiley said the backups were manageable because people stayed away.

“We’ll have a uniformed police officer helping direct traffic,”  he said.  “The last time we saw heavy volumes, but with the officers and the help of our city partners in Bellevue timing those signals as best as they possibly could, traffic really kept moving. We’d still love if people would travel during off-peak hours to spread out those volumes throughout the day, but it worked really well last time.”

When the contractor shut the freeway down last month to put in the fish culvert underneath the interchange, Smiley said they were fighting the fish spawning calendar.

With the Huskies and Seahawks both playing home games this weekend, wasn’t there another two-day window WSDOT could choose?

Smiley said there wasn’t.

“We’re really butting up against the weather, as we saw we saw a couple of rain events recently,” he said.  “We expect that stuff to pick up, so we needed to get this in place so we can continue working through the winter..  This was our last shot.”

For those not heading to either game, the Huskies play at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Hawks play at 1:25 p.m. on Sunday.  Expect peak congestion a few hours before and after each one of those games, and try to avoid I-405 at all costs.

Other alternatives to Coal Creek Parkway would be to take State Route 900 around the bottom of Lake Washington or State Route 522 over the top.

Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints.

Chokepoints

de-fishing hylebos creek...

Chris Sullivan

Thousands of fish removed from the Hylebos Creek

Just out of sight, thousands of small animals and fish were removed from Hyelbos Creek in Fife to restore nearly 200 acres of habitat.

7 days ago

Photo from Chris Sullivan...

Chris Sullivan

A reminder: Get your trailer out of the left lane

We're rolling into the final holiday weekend of the summer, and we know you're already hooking up your trailer to get ready.

9 days ago

An old photo of crews are widening the north side of SR 18 to make room for the new flyover ramps b...

Chris Sullivan

Progress being made on widening State Route 18

Since ramping up work earlier this year, the widening project of State Route 18 and the construction of the new diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 90 are making some good progress.

14 days ago

Fish Passage Bellevue...

Chris Sullivan

Ambitious fish passage work to impact I-90 for next few years

We just finished up a full closure of Interstate 405 to build a new fish culvert. Now it's Interstate 90's turn for delays and lane closures for a new culvert of its own.

16 days ago

I-405 Bellevue Renton...

Chris Sullivan

All lanes of I-405 will be closed between Renton and Bellevue this weekend

I-405 as a freeway might as well not exist this weekend for anyone with plans between Renton and Bellevue.

21 days ago

I405 interchange...

Chris Sullivan

I-405 interchange in Totem Lake entering final construction mode

Finishing touches on the new I-405 interchange at NE 132nd Street are going to cause some problems for residents of Totem Lake.

23 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

I-405 shuts down again this weekend