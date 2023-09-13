Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

The Northwest may be cool, but apparently not very happy

Sep 13, 2023, 8:36 AM

A woman smiles with her display of apples at a farmer's market in downtown Portland, Oregon. (Photo...

A woman smiles with her display of apples at a farmer's market in downtown Portland, Oregon. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

(Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Portland is ranked the coolest city in America, according to a study released Tuesday. Seattle made a respectable showing at #4.

Comparing every North American city across a range of factors, including the number of record stores, microbreweries, tattoo studios, vegan restaurants, and thrift stores, online betting site Betway has analyzed the best locations to enjoy the hipster lifestyle.

Betway based the findings on a city’s art scene, nightlife, diversity, and commitment to sustainability.

Portland had an almost-perfect index score of 3.958 out of 5, home to a whopping 110 record stores and 188 microbreweries, 35% more than Seattle.

Taking fourth, Seattle scored 2.470 out of 5, with 139 microbreweries and a reasonable number of record stores and veggie food outlets.

The other northwest city in the study, Tacoma, ranked 29 out of 40.

The study also found that the coolest cities in North America are becoming increasingly popular with tourists and young professionals. In fact, the top 5 cities all saw significant population growth in recent years.

Of course, what makes a city cool is a matter of personal opinion.

The only cities standing between Portland and Seattle were New York and Los Angeles.

Washington gets average marks for happiness

In a separate study, Washington state ranked as the 22nd happiest state in the union, and Oregon ranked 38th.

Even though people across the U.S. are facing difficult times, the study by WalletHub, a personal finance site, showed that the state in which you live may have an impact on how happy you are.

WalletHub drew upon the findings of “happiness” research to determine which environmental factors are linked to a person’s overall well-being and satisfaction with life. Previous studies have found that good economic, emotional, physical, and social health are all key to a well-balanced and fulfilled life.

Related news: Credit card debt goes up in Washington

“It is important to live where you can afford housing without being financially stressed and where you can build some sort of community and develop strong friendship networks,” said Miriam Liss, professor of psychology at the University of Mary Washington. “Research suggests that other variables such as weather are considerably less important than most people think.”

To determine where Americans exhibit the best combination of these factors, WalletHub examined the 50 states across 30 key metrics, ranging from the depression rate and the share of adults feeling productive to income growth and the unemployment rate.

The happiest states were Utah and, unsurprisingly, Hawaii.

Local News

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Latah County Cour...

Associated Press

Suspect in the slayings of 4 Idaho college students wants news cameras out of the courtroom

Attorneys for a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death late last year want cameras banned from the courtroom, contending that news coverage of the criminal proceedings has violated a judge's orders and threatens his right to a fair trial.

12 hours ago

aviation heritage...

Feliks Banel

Time to create a ‘National Aviation Heritage Area’ in the Pacific Northwest?

The countdown is on to mark the centennial in 2024 of the Around-The-World Flight that began and ended at what’s now Magnuson Park on Lake Washington.

12 hours ago

El Niño winter prepare...

Ted Buehner

Are you ready for an El Niño winter? Now is the time to prepare

Given the recent hot, dry weather, along with regional wildfires, smoke, and air quality concerns, people should take it seriously.

12 hours ago

kent gas station...

Frank Sumrall

Kent gas station to roll back the price of gas to $3.82 today

The event is a response to the state having the highest average gas prices in the country for the first time in history.

12 hours ago

l&I kirkland...

Frank Sumrall

Kirkland construction company guilty of ‘6 willful safety violations’

"The owner admitted he knows the requirements. He has 20 years of experience in trenching and excavating," Craig Blackwood said.

12 hours ago

Aburiya Bento House...

Heather Bosch

Husband of murdered pregnant woman reopens their Seattle restaurant

The husband of a pregnant woman who was fatally shot in June has reopened Aburiya Bento House in Belltown.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

The Northwest may be cool, but apparently not very happy