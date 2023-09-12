Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Credit card debt goes up in Washington, across the US

Sep 11, 2023, 6:18 PM | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 4:13 am

Credit card debt state...

Credit card debt is up in Washington and across the nation. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

If you have a high credit card debt and you live in the state of Washington, you are not alone.

WalletHub compared the 50 states based on the latest consumer-finance data available from TransUnion and the Federal Reserve, adjusted for inflation and determined the average household in Washington owes $8,463 in credit card debt.

Overall, Washington ranked 13th in the U.S., in total credit card debt with over $29.26 billion overall, including over $1 billion in debt incurred in the second quarter of 2023.

Other Washington news: Bonney Lake left stunned, saddened after thieves steal ‘The Ascent’ statue

“When credit card use increases, it’s usually a symptom of some kind of underlying problem,” Michelle Lambright Black, founder of Creditwriter.com, recently told CBS News. “And recently, consumers have been facing a lot of issues. Inflation has been rampant for several months. Prices on consumer goods are up and that’s like a pay cut.”

Black said that rising interest rates make credit card debt even more difficult to tackle. Credit card interest rates were about 16.2% in May 2022. Over a year later, those rates are hovering around 22.3%.

Source: WalletHub

“Between inflation and rising interest rates, it’s just placing a strain on the finances of many Americans,” Black added. “That’s just causing credit card debt to soar as we are seeing.”

The age group that has the largest debt is those 40 to 49 years old. They have an average debt of more than $7,000. Members of Generation Z owe approximately $2,400 in debt. Black said that Gen Z was not the most responsible necessarily and generally have the lowest credit limits.

California finished No. 1 in the findings with a total of over $152.71 billion in credit card debt. That breaks down to nearly $9,800 per household. Texas is second, owing just shy of $111.3 billion, with $9,216 per household.

Alaska ($10,142) and Hawaii ($10,637) have the most credit card debt per household.

At the bottom of the list, Wyoming was 50th with nearly $2.09 billion, $7,667 per household, still a substantial number. Vermont was 49th with a total of $2.22 billion, $7,162 per household.

Wisconsin ($17.59 billion) and Iowa ($9.38 billion) have more total credit debt than Wyoming and Vermont, but those states rank first and second, respectively, in lowest credit debt per household. Wisconsin sits at $6,208 and Iowa is at $6,231.

Contributing: Steve Coogan

Local News

FILE — First responders work at ground zero after the Sept.11 attacks, Sept. 12, 2001, in New Yor...

The MyNorthwest staff with wire reports

Washington, US mark 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears

From ground zero to small towns, Americans looked back Monday on 9/11 with moments of silence, tearful words and appeals to teach younger generations about the terror attacks 22 years before.

1 day ago

lake washington water levels...

L.B. Gilbert

Army Corps of Engineers: Low Lake Washington water levels may limit boat traffic

Since it has been unusually dry this summer, Lake Washington's water level is significantly lower than it normal.

1 day ago

olympia capital high gun...

Frank Sumrall

BB gun found at Capital High in Olympia, 2nd incident in 2 weeks

Olympia Lt. Paul Lower told KIRO Newsradio five students were questioned after a staff member saw something going on in one of the boys' bathrooms.

1 day ago

teachers settle strikes...

L.B. Gilbert

Evergreen Public Schools, teachers settle strike and sign contracts

After a 2-week strike, one of Washington's largest school districts restarted classes Monday morning.

1 day ago

The M/V Wenatchee, one of WSDOT Ferries Division's three Jumbo Mark II Class vessels. (Photo from F...

Micki Gamez

Wash. ferry’s biggest vessels starting their electrification makeover

WSF is starting the long and expensive process of electrifying their boats, with one already being taken to a shipyard for conversion.

1 day ago

The Washington State Cougars take the field against the Oregon State Beavers at Martin Stadium on O...

The MyNorthwest staff with wire reports

Judge rules for Washington State, Oregon State; departing Pac-12 schools can’t meet

The two universities filed a complaint in a court seeking to prevent departing members from getting in the way of rebuilding the disintegrating conference.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Credit card debt goes up in Washington, across the US