Investigators with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) are trying to determine what led to two men being stabbed Wednesday night in the Queen Anne neighborhood.

According to the SPD Blotter, the stabbings happened near West Roy Street around 11:16 p.m.

The first man was found just outside the park. He had knife wounds and was transported to the hospital. He’s listed in stable condition.

“Based on the circumstances, and another disturbance call they received, they believed that there might be another victim somewhere in Kinnear Park,” SPD Officer Shawn Weismiller told KIRO Newsradio on Thursday.

A K9 unit found the second man stabbed to death inside the park. Police don’t know if the two are related.

Other local crime: Mill Creek man arrested after crashing into rideshare vehicle carrying four elderly people, killing one

KIRO 7 spoke to parkgoers about the incident.

“It’s scary, it’s somewhere I take my dog almost every day and so having the park as an amenity is really important to us, and knowing that it’s not safe is not a good feeling,” a woman walking her dog in the park told KIRO 7 on Thursday. “I do carry pepper spray, having the dog helps, having a big dog helps, I feel pretty good with her around and I generally don’t like to go to the park after dark.”

Another person noted they should avoid the park at night.

“My girlfriend actually lives a block away from the park at the bottom and I live two blocks away, I would suggest she doesn’t walk through it at night,” a man walking through the park told KIRO 7.

KIRO Newsradio asked SPD if there were any other details about the suspects.

“The incidents that led up to the stabbings are under investigation. Once officers get a chance to talk to the surviving victim, they may be able to ascertain more detail,” Weismiller said.

Anyone with information is asked to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tipline at 206-223-5000.

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

You can read more of James Lynch’s stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

Follow @James_KIRORadio