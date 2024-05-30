A 74-year-old woman died in a car crash in downtown Seattle last week, and now the driver who caused the accident has been arrested.

The Everett Herald reported the man arrested for vehicular homicide is from Mill Creek and he was driving without a license. The registered owner of the truck was sitting in the passenger seat.

King County prosecutors stated the suspect, Aboubacarr Singhateh, was speeding in a 2011 Ford F-150, nearly doubling the 25-mile-per-hour limit on Fourth Avenue before allegedly rear-ending a taxi cab near Washington Street. The taxi cab was driving four passengers, all in their 70s.

Court documents revealed the truck was at full acceleration just before the crash. The collision was so forceful, it threw the taxi forward 150 feet.

One of the taxi’s passengers, Suzanne Blake, 74, died from her injuries. She suffered “catastrophic” injuries and died later that same day, prosecutors wrote, according to The Everett Herald. The other passengers suffered broken ribs, head trauma and a broken pelvis, among other injuries. One of the surviving passengers required a life-saving operation.

25-year-old Singhateh reportedly has no criminal history. Detectives are waiting for blood tests after serving a warrant to extract his blood to see if he was under the influence while driving.

Singhateh faces multiple charges including vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault. He is scheduled to be back in court June 10 after not appearing for his first hearing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio

