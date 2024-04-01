Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Teen accused of killing mother, 3 children in Renton crash pleads not guilty

Apr 1, 2024, 2:15 PM | Updated: 2:19 pm

Photo: The scene after a deadly car crash in Renton....

The scene after a deadly car crash in Renton. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

An 18-year-old, charged in a deadly crash of a mother and three children in Renton, pleaded not guilty Monday.

Chase Daniel Jones is accused of driving his Audi at 112 mph, running a red light and crashing into Andrea Hudson’s van on March 19. Court documents show that it was the third car Jones had totaled in speeding crashes over the last 11 months.

Past coverage: 18-year-old charged in Renton crash that killed 3 children, 1 mother

Hudson’s van was carrying five children, including two of her own, to a homeschool activity. Hudson and three other children, two of whom were sisters, died. Hudson’s two children suffered severe injuries and are at Harborview Medical Center.

Teen faces homicide charges after Renton crash

Jones was arraigned on four counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault with aggravating injury and reckless driving, according to King County prosecutors.

The 18-year-old is still in the hospital, recovering from injuries he suffered in the crash. On Monday, he appeared “via Zoom from his hospital bed,” according to prosecutors.

Jones pleaded not guilty, his defense attorney asked for him to be released on “his personal recognizance,” meaning Jones would promise to appear for for future court dates. However, county prosecutors objected.

After hearing both sides and hearing from the parents of the children who died, the court set Jones’ bail at $100,000. He was originally held on $1 million bail.

The court required Jones to be put on electronic home monitoring if he posts bail and within 24 hours of his release from the hospital.

He is also restricted from driving any motor vehicle.

Father of daughters who died in crash speaks out

Chase Wilcoxson, who lost his daughters, showed compassion for Jones at a memorial on March 22.

Honoring those who died: Family and friends gather to remember loved ones lost in Renton crash

“As we try to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ, we believe in unconditional forgiveness,” Wilcoxson said. “And we pray and we plead with you to pray for the young man who caused this terrible accident and pray for his family. God loves him and we want the best for him.”

He also asked people to think before they get behind the wheel.

“When driving, think of the people around you. When you’re tempted to speed, think of Andrea,” Wilcoxson said. “When you’re tempted to grab your phone while you’re driving, think of my beautiful girls, Matilda and Eloise. When you’re trying to make the light, remember Buster Brown.”

Jones’ next court dates will be pre-trial hearings.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

