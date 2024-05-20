Video shows gunfire erupting near a kids baseball game in Auburn

The video below contains content that may be disturbing for some. Viewer discretion is advised.

Shots fired near a youth baseball game in Auburn Sunday evening caused panic among players and families and it was captured on video.

The footage shared online shows the young players dropping to the ground during the game that took place at Brannan Park after the gunfire was heard, and then running for their lives and scrambling to safety. Independent journalist Steve Hickey, who goes by @photogsteve81 on X and Instagram, obtained the game video and posted it. He noted that no one at the game was injured after the gunshots rung out.

The Auburn Police Department (APD) told KIRO Newsradio Monday two groups got into a dispute near Isaac Evans Park, which is on the other side of the river from Brannan Park. The two groups left in separate vehicles and at least one person fired a gun as they were leaving.

Previous Auburn incident: Teen driver arrested after allegedly tearing through crowded park, hitting woman

According to APD Public Information Officer Kolby Crossley, two people were hit during that incident, a man in his late teens and a woman who is in her 20s. Both of them currently are at a local hospital, but their injuries are not believed to be life threatening. It is believed the people hit were part of the dispute in question, but APD was working to confirm that detail Monday morning.

One of the vehicles that was leaving crashed and the suspects ran from the scene. The K9 unit was brought in to track the suspects, but they were not successful in apprehending them.

INTENSE FOOTAGE, may be triggering.

Gunfire erupted tonight in Auburn Wa near a teens baseball game. Two people were stuck and went to area hospitals. pic.twitter.com/3SOgoWfmTV — PhotogSteve81 (@PhotogSteve81) May 20, 2024

Contributing: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest

Charlie Harger is the news director for MyNorthwest and KIRO Newsradio. Follow Charlie on X here and email him here.

Follow @https://twitter.com/kirocharlie