MYNORTHWEST NEWS

18-year-old charged in Renton crash that killed 3 children, 1 mother

Mar 23, 2024, 4:34 PM | Updated: 5:11 pm

Renton crash...

Vehicle accident in Renton leaves four people dead. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest.com

An 18-year-old man was charged in connection with a crash that killed a mother and three children in Renton on Tuesday.

Past coverage: 3 children, 1 mother killed, multiple injuries in major vehicle accident in Renton

According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Chase Daniel Jones was charged on Friday with four counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault and reckless driving.

Prosecutors asked the court to set his bail at $1 million. After reviewing the charging documents, the court agreed.

Jones drove 112 mph in Renton crash, write court docs

Court documents write Jones was driving his 2015 Audi A4 at 112 mph when he collided with Andrea Hudson’s van.

Hudson was taking five children to a homeschool activity. She was driving through the intersection when Jones allegedly ran a red light and crashed into her, according to court documents.

Hudson and three children died. Two children are in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center.

On Thursday, friends and family gathered to remember their loved ones.

Loved ones remembered: Family and friends gather to remember loved ones lost in Renton crash

Amid their grief, the families showed compassion for Jones.

“As we try to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ, we believe in unconditional forgiveness,” Chase Wilcoxson said at the gathering. “And we pray and we plead with you to pray for the young man who caused this terrible accident and pray for his family. God loves him and we want the best for him.”

Court documents write Jones had bought the Audi a month before, as it was the third car he totaled in speeding crashes over the last 11 months.

If Jones posts bail, the Felony Traffic Unit has asked for an electronic home detention.

Jones remains in the King County Jail. His arraignment is scheduled for April 4.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

