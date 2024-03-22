On a dreary, rainy morning in Renton, family and friends who lost loved ones in this week’s horrific crash gathered to remember and honor the lives lost.

Four people lost their lives in the Renton crash. A young mother and three children.

“Four bright lights are missing from the world, and it feels cold and dark. The wounds that we feel will eventually heal but the scars will remain for the rest of our lives,” said Chase Wilcoxon, who lost two daughters in the crash.

The victims include Andrea Smith Hudson, 38, Eloise and Matilda Wilcoxson, 12 and 13, and Buster Brown, 12.

“We’re sure going to miss them. The only consolation is that I know they would want to be together,” said Rivka Wilcoxson, who lost her daughters. “They were inseparable in this life. As bad as they had to go together, I’m pretty positive that’s how they would have wanted it.”

Amid their grief, the families also show compassion for the 18-year-old who deputies say caused the crash. They also have compassion for his family.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said detectives identified the driver who allegedly caused the accident. He has not been charged, and his name was not revealed. He was among the injured.

“As we try to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ, we believe in unconditional forgiveness,” Chase Wilcoxson said. “And we pray and we plead with you to pray for the young man who caused this terrible accident and pray for his family. God loves him and we want the best for him.”

The family also wants something to be done to make the intersection of 140 Ave SE and SE 192 Street safer.

They say it has been the scene of other accidents. They want it analyzed to see if there is some way to make it safer so no one else dies here.

Finally, they ask the driving public to think while behind the wheel.

‘When driving, think of the people around you. When you’re tempted to speed, think of Andrea,” Wilcoxson said. “When you’re tempted to grab your phone while you’re driving, think of my beautiful girls, Matilda and Eloise. When you’re trying to make the light, remember Buster Brown.”

