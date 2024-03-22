Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Family and friends gather to remember loved ones lost in Renton crash

Mar 22, 2024, 1:29 PM

Renton crash memorial...

A memorial was held Friday at the site of the Renton crash that killed four. (Photo: James Lynch)

(Photo: James Lynch)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

On a dreary, rainy morning in Renton, family and friends who lost loved ones in this week’s horrific crash gathered to remember and honor the lives lost.

Four people lost their lives in the Renton crash. A young mother and three children.

“Four bright lights are missing from the world, and it feels cold and dark. The wounds that we feel will eventually heal but the scars will remain for the rest of our lives,” said Chase Wilcoxon, who lost two daughters in the crash.

The victims include Andrea Smith Hudson, 38, Eloise and Matilda Wilcoxson, 12 and 13, and Buster Brown, 12.

Related news: 3 children, 1 mother killed, multiple injuries in major vehicle accident in Renton

“We’re sure going to miss them. The only consolation is that I know they would want to be together,” said Rivka Wilcoxson, who lost her daughters. “They were inseparable in this life. As bad as they had to go together, I’m pretty positive that’s how they would have wanted it.”

Amid their grief, the families also show compassion for the 18-year-old who deputies say caused the crash. They also have compassion for his family.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said detectives identified the driver who allegedly caused the accident. He has not been charged, and his name was not revealed. He was among the injured.

“As we try to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ, we believe in unconditional forgiveness,” Chase Wilcoxson said. “And we pray and we plead with you to pray for the young man who caused this terrible accident and pray for his family.  God loves him and we want the best for him.”

The family also wants something to be done to make the intersection of 140 Ave SE and SE 192 Street safer.

Other crime: Renton juvenile crime skyrocketing, one tactic up 900%, says chief

They say it has been the scene of other accidents. They want it analyzed to see if there is some way to make it safer so no one else dies here.

Finally, they ask the driving public to think while behind the wheel.

‘When driving, think of the people around you. When you’re tempted to speed, think of Andrea,” Wilcoxson said. “When you’re tempted to grab your phone while you’re driving, think of my beautiful girls, Matilda and Eloise. When you’re trying to make the light, remember Buster Brown.”

You can read more of James Lynch’s stories here. Follow James on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email him here.

 

 

MyNorthwest News

starbucks...

Anne D’Innocenzio, The Associated Press

More than 440,000 Starbucks-branded mugs recalled due to burn, laceration risk

More than 440,000 Starbucks-branded mugs are being recalled after reports of some users receiving burns or lacerations.

37 minutes ago

Moscow shooting...

The Associated Press

Kremlin says 40 killed and more than 100 wounded in attack on Moscow concert hall

Russia’s Federal Security Service said 40 people died and more than 100 were wounded in an attack Friday at a Moscow concert hall.

43 minutes ago

Photo: Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits 282 (East Ham) Squadron, RAF Air Cadets, Cornwel...

Associated Press

Kate Middleton announces she has cancer: Live updates

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, says she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat cancer. She has been out of view since Christmas.

2 hours ago

Diaper drive...

Colleen O'Brien

Colleen O’Brien: A lofty goal of 500,000 diapers

Throughout March, the local non-profit Do the Right Thing hosts a March of Diapers Drive. The diapers collected go to dozens of local non-profits, which then distribute them to families in need.

2 hours ago

homeless vet clinic...

Lisa Brooks

Vet clinic for low-income, homeless had ambulance ‘trashed, stripped of equipment’

Seattle Veterinary Outreach, which provides veterinary services for homeless and low-income people's pets, had its van stolen and trashed Thursday.

7 hours ago

Image: The Oso landslide scar is seen near a sign at the memorial site on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, ...

GENE JOHNSON and BECKY BOHRER, The Associated Press

10 years after the deadly Oso landslide, climate change is increasing the danger

The trauma that engulfed a rural community after the Oso landslide on March 22, 2014, was a national wake-up call about landslides' danger.

18 hours ago

Family and friends gather to remember loved ones lost in Renton crash