Bellevue Fire: Seaplane crashes on Lake Sammamish, 1 dead

Bellevue firefighters are at the scene of a seaplane crash on Lake Sammamish after the Bellevue Fire Department reported the crash at 11:11 a.m. on Friday.

Crews are responding to reports of a float plane crash on Lake Sammamish. PIO en route. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/VElxJlfFC8 — Bellevue Fire Dept (@BvueFD) September 15, 2023

“Both occupants of the plane have been found,” Bellevue Fire wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “One survivor is in critical condition and en route to the hospital. The other sadly did not survive.”

According to KIRO 7, the plane had a damaged nose cone and is floating near the surface of the lake.

“Witnesses said they noticed the plane kind of coming up and down two to three different times and hearing sounds of the engine stalling,” Heather Wong with Bellevue Fire told KIRO Newsradio. “One resident said at about 50 feet in the air was when they saw it nosedive.”

This is a developing story