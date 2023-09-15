Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Bellevue Fire: Seaplane crashes on Lake Sammamish, 1 dead

Sep 15, 2023, 11:46 AM | Updated: 12:59 pm

float plane...

(Photo courtesy of Bellevue Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy of Bellevue Fire Department)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Bellevue firefighters are at the scene of a seaplane crash on Lake Sammamish after the Bellevue Fire Department reported the crash at 11:11 a.m. on Friday.

More WA news: 18-year-old Tacoma woman intentionally set on fire, police investigating

“Both occupants of the plane have been found,” Bellevue Fire wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “One survivor is in critical condition and en route to the hospital. The other sadly did not survive.”

According to KIRO 7, the plane had a damaged nose cone and is floating near the surface of the lake.

“Witnesses said they noticed the plane kind of coming up and down two to three different times and hearing sounds of the engine stalling,” Heather Wong with Bellevue Fire told KIRO Newsradio. “One resident said at about 50 feet in the air was when they saw it nosedive.”

This is a developing story

Local News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Police officers to return to Olympia school campuses

Students in the Olympia School District will soon see school resource officers back on campus.

13 hours ago

tacoma woman set fire...

L.B. Gilbert

18-year-old Tacoma woman intentionally set on fire, police investigating

Tacoma police now say an 18-year-old woman who died nearly two weeks ago was intentionally set on fire.

13 hours ago

homeless encampment cleared beacon hill...

Sam Campbell and Bill Kaczaraba

Homeless encampment cleared in Beacon Hill

Seattle city crews are clearing out a homeless encampment in the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

13 hours ago

hilltop t-line extension opening...

L.B. Gilbert

Tacoma’s T Line Hilltop extension opens this weekend

Tacoma's Link Light Rail project is doubling the length of the track and opening seven new stations connecting the Hilltop neighborhood to downtown.

13 hours ago

swatting...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Active shooter drills can have lasting effects students’ mental health

Earthquakes, fires, and active shooters are all scenarios schools train for every year. But the latter is unlike any other because an active shooter drill can have lasting effects on the mental health of students.

13 hours ago

A single-use cup undergoes a rigidity test at the Tryer Center at Starbucks headquarters, Wednesday...

Associated Press

Citing sustainability, Starbucks wants to overhaul its iconic cup. Will customers go along?

Just as noteworthy as what they're carrying is what they are not: the disposable Starbucks cup, an icon in a world where the word is overused.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Bellevue Fire: Seaplane crashes on Lake Sammamish, 1 dead