Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle Police’s union reacts to officer’s controversial comments captured on video

Sep 15, 2023, 5:55 PM | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 10:36 am

seattle police union...

Jaahnavi Kandula

Heather Bosch's Profile Picture

BY HEATHER BOSCH


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

The union that represents the Seattle Police Department (SPD) released a statement four days after its vice president was caught making controversial comments about the death of a young woman.

The comments were made in a video that was released by the SPD Monday. In the video, Police Officers Guild Vice President Dan Auderer appears to mock the value of Jaahnavi Kandula’s life. A patrol car Officer Kevin Dave drove hit and killed the 23-year-old graduate student from India Jan. 23.

More on Auderer’s comments: City officials ‘disgusted’ by SPD bodycam footage, says ‘fix the culture’

The statement included what the Seattle Police Officers Guild identified as a letter Auderer wrote to the director of the Office of Police Accountability.

In the letter, Auderer said he was on the phone with Union President Mike Solan after he arrived at the scene of the crash to assess whether Officer Dave was impaired. Dave was being evaluated after hitting and killing Kandula when she was in a crosswalk.

Auderer said he made the comment inside his patrol car and his body camera video “inadvertently” switched on. He said he and Solan were lamenting about a lawsuit that might result from Kandula’s death.

From Jason Rantz: SPOG releases apology after video captures officer’s out-of-context statements

Auderer claimed Solan asked, “What crazy argument can a lawyer make in something like this?” And he replied, “Yeah, just write a check.” He paused and laughed before saying, “Eleven-thousand dollars. She was 26, anyway. She had limited value.”

In the newly released statement, the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) offered sympathy to the victim.

“We feel deep sorrow and grief for the family of Jaahnavi Kandula as this video has revictimized them,” SPOG wrote. “We are truly sorry.”

International reaction Auderer’s comments: India officials want probe after release of Seattle Police bodycam video

SPOG noted the comments were “horrifying and has no place in a civil society” when taken out of context.

The union also claimed in its letter that “viral videos of police actions shared by media, fail to explain the full story/context.” Between the statement and the letter, the word “context” was used five times.

“The video captures only one side of the conversation,” the letter also reads. “There is much more detail and nuance that has not been made public yet.”

SPOG emphasized Auderer “self-reported” his actions to the Office of Police Accountability, but SPD has not said who originally brought the controversial video to the attention of the department.

“I am willing to accept any reasonable discipline our accountability partners and the chief of police wish to hand down,” Auderer’s letter concluded.

The Office of Police Accountability is investigating the comments made on the body camera video while the King County Prosecutor is reviewing the original patrol car crash.

Follow Heather Bosch on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

Local News

Christmas shopping...

Heather Bosch

Holiday shopping: Don’t wait to save!

It's not too early to look for bargains for holiday gifts.

11 hours ago

Image: Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McN...

Charlie Harger

Why Wash. pot users should pay attention to the Hunter Biden case

Attorneys warn marijuana users in Washington might be breaking the same law Hunter Biden is accused of breaking involving gun ownership.

1 day ago

branagh haunting in venice...

Frank Sumrall

‘A Haunting in Venice’ is Branagh at his most macabre … with middling success

Poirot finds himself enjoying retirement before he reluctantly attends a séance tethered to his beliefs that he's unmoved by the idea of spirits and ghosts.

1 day ago

gas prices high...

Kate Stone

State officials spar over impact of climate act on gas prices as drivers pay up

Calls are growing for changes to the state of Washington's Climate Commitment Act (CCA), as gas prices remain above $5 a gallon on average statewide.

1 day ago

food bank volunteers doug baldwin...

L.B. Gilbert

Doug Baldwin looks to foster ‘connected community’ with food bank volunteers

With local food banks struggling to find volunteers and gather donations, a Seahawks legend is taking action.

1 day ago

float plane...

Frank Sumrall

Bellevue Fire: Seaplane crashes on Lake Sammamish, 1 dead

Bellevue firefighters are at the scene of a float plane crash on Lake Sammamish after the Bellevue Fire Department reported the crash at 11:11 a.m.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Seattle Police’s union reacts to officer’s controversial comments captured on video