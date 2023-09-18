Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

3 Tacoma officers on trial in killing of Manny Ellis, starts Monday

Sep 18, 2023, 7:33 AM | Updated: 9:13 am

manny ellis tacoma police...

This photo shows Tacoma police Officers Christopher Burbank, left, Matthew Collins, center, and Timothy Rankine appearing via video during their arraignments in Pierce County Superior Court in Tacoma, Wash., on May 28, 2021. (Tony Overman/The News Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

(Tony Overman/The News Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The trial against three Tacoma Police Department (TPD) officers charged with the death of a 33-year-old Black man begins Monday. The officers are accused of killing Manuel “Manny” Ellis in March 2020.

Officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins, who are white, have been charged with second-degree murder, and Timothy Rankine, who is Asian American, faces first-degree manslaughter charges. They pleaded not guilty.

More news: Seattle police investigating fatal shooting in South Park

Ellis had made some purchases at a convenience store around 11:21 p.m. that Tuesday night and walked across the street, where he encountered Burbank and Collins sitting in a patrol car, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Washington Attorney General’s Office.

The officers said that Ellis was trying to break into a car before attacking the officers when they tried to stop him. Witness statements say that the officers actually jumped out of their squad car as Ellis was walking by and shoved him to the ground.

Several witnesses recorded the encounter with their cell phones as they screamed for the officers to stop, according to the Associated Press.

Ellis had complained to officers while being restrained that he could not breathe, echoing a similar scenario that played out for George Floyd in Minnesota just two months later.

Ellis’ final words, “I can’t breathe, sir!,” were captured by a home security camera, as was the retort from one of the officers: “Shut the (expletive) up, man.”

Testimony from both Burbank and Collins to investigators was said to have differed in several key ways, casting doubt on their account of the night’s events.

The Pierce County medical examiner ruled his death a homicide by hypoxia, a lack of oxygen from physical restraint.

However, the Tacoma News Tribune reports the presence of methamphetamine in his system, which the defense is using to argue that the officers are not responsible for Ellis’ death. These issues are likely to be a primary focal point of the trial.

Jury selection for the trial is expected to last a couple of weeks, and opening statements are expected to be given Oct. 2 in  Pierce County Superior Court in Tacoma.

Local News

Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer Panos Panay holds a Surface Duo, left, and Surface Neo at an ev...

Associated Press

Microsoft chief product exec behind Surface devices and Windows 11 steps down

A top product executive at Microsoft who launched its Surface line of computers and Windows 11 is leaving the company.

11 hours ago

Clerk attacked in Normandy Park. (via KIRO 7)...

Jake Chapman

Woman viciously attacked at Normandy Park gas station

A convenience store worker in Normandy Park was viciously attacked during a robbery Friday night and police are still looking for all six suspects involved.

11 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

Thieves drive stolen vehicle into Redmond pot shop; At least 30 armed pot shop robberies in 2023

Thieves smash their way into a Redmond pot shop overnight and not for the first time. It is at least the second smash-and-grab pot shop robbery in this area in just three days.

11 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., takes question from reporters after a closed-door Dem...

Associated Press

Tech industry leaders endorse regulating artificial intelligence at rare summit in DC

The nation's biggest technology executives on Wednesday loosely endorsed the idea of government regulations for artificial intelligence at an unusual closed-door meeting in the U.S. Senate.

11 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle weekend pickleball tournament part of ‘Downtown Activation Plan’

Seattle hosted a downtown pickleball tournament at Taylor and 5th Avenue as part of Mayor Harrell’s Downtown Activation Plan on Saturday and Sunday.

1 day ago

The Seattle skyline lit up blue. (Getty Images)...

Jason Rantz

Here’s what that loud rumbling across Seattle was on Saturday night

Seemingly, everyone across Puget Sound wondered what that loud rumbling sound was on Saturday night.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

3 Tacoma officers on trial in killing of Manny Ellis, starts Monday