Seattle police investigating fatal shooting in South Park

In Seattle’s South Park neighborhood Thursday morning, a man was shot and left for dead.

Seattle Police Department officers responded to 911 calls about shots fired near 12th Avenue and South Cloverdale Street around 1:30 a.m., where they found a man dead in the street.

More crime news: Gun shop in Monroe smashed with car, police investigating burglary

Seattle Fire attempted life-saving measures, but the victim sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was declared deceased at the scene.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, and homicide detectives are leading the ongoing investigation.

Officer Judinna Gulpan told KIRO 7 News that a man seen being questioned by officers at the scene could be involved as they work to determine why he was in the area.

“Police are determining whether or not he is involved and the circumstances of why he’s in the area, but I don’t have that information yet,” SPD spokesperson Judinna Gulpan said.

More crime news: Violent Labor Day weekend leaves Seattle eyeing most homicides in a single year

This is the 57th homicide in Seattle so far this year, exceeding last year’s total of 52 homicides.

Contributing: KIRO 7 News