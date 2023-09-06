Gun shop in Monroe smashed with car, police investigating burglary

Police in Monroe are working to catch suspects who smashed a car into the front of a gun shop in Monroe, Wash., Wednesday morning.

The gun shop, “Armageddon Arm,” was robbed just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, when a passerby called 911 to report, they saw multiple vehicles fleeing the area in the 100 block of South Lewis Street.

The front of the store can be seen smashed in, according to photos released by the police. Police believe that the damage was done by a white SUV they found abandoned and still running at the scene.

No one is in custody at this time, and police have not released any more details about any suspects they have.

Monroe police said on social media that various guns were stolen, but they are still working to determine exactly what was taken.

🚨 Alert: Video Footage from our investigation at the scene of a gun shop burglary in the 100 block of South Lewis Street in Monroe, WA. https://t.co/gGFEaPNIob pic.twitter.com/yGVDaxvlfQ — Monroe Police Department (@MonroePolice) September 6, 2023