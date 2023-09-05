Shooting in Lynnwood park leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Lynnwood police were called to a park Monday night to reports of a shooting, finding one person dead and at least two others hurt.

Officers were sent to Lynndale Park at 189th Place Southwest and 72nd Avenue West around 10 p.m. after reports of shots being fired.

Police said that four suspects were involved in the shooting. One person died, and the two others were taken to nearby hospitals.

Law enforcement are currently investigating a shooting in Lynndale Park. What we know right now is that there were 4 subjects involved, 1 is deceased, 2 were transported to nearby hospitals. There is no danger to the public, we believe this is an isolated incident. pic.twitter.com/OU7hRPhq8d — Lynnwood Police (@LynnwoodPD) September 5, 2023

Detectives have not released any more details about the suspects’ motives and say that the investigation is ongoing. There is no danger to the public at this time.

“We believe at this point that this is an isolated incident, so there is no danger to the public. We want to reiterate that. Two people were transported to area hospitals with injuries,” Lynnwood Police Department spokesperson Maren McKay told KIRO 7.

Contributing: KIRO 7