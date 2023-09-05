Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Shooting in Lynnwood park leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Sep 5, 2023, 9:01 AM | Updated: 11:56 am

shooting lynnwood park...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Lynnwood police were called to a park Monday night to reports of a shooting, finding one person dead and at least two others hurt.

Officers were sent to Lynndale Park at 189th Place Southwest and 72nd Avenue West around 10 p.m. after reports of shots being fired.

More crime: Seattle on track to break homicide record after violent weekend

Police said that four suspects were involved in the shooting. One person died, and the two others were taken to nearby hospitals.

Detectives have not released any more details about the suspects’ motives and say that the investigation is ongoing. There is no danger to the public at this time.

“We believe at this point that this is an isolated incident, so there is no danger to the public. We want to reiterate that. Two people were transported to area hospitals with injuries,” Lynnwood Police Department spokesperson Maren McKay told KIRO 7.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Crime Blotter

Image: A Seattle police car on scene of a shooting in Des Moines....

KIRO 7 News Staff

Multiple teens fire guns at each other at Des Moines school field

Two sets of teenagers took out guns and fired at each other on the field of a school Thursday afternoon, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

6 days ago

sammamish airbnb drive-by...

L.B. Gilbert

Possible drive-by shooting at Sammamish Airbnb leaves 1 dead

A man in his 60s was killed early Thursday morning in what is believed to be a "possible drive-by shooting" at a rental home in Sammamish.

6 days ago

(Photo from Sam Campbell)...

L.B. Gilbert

Shots fired in Tacoma during suspect chase; 2 killed in Everett shooting

Shots were fired in the North end of the city of Tacoma after officers attempted to take a domestic violence suspect into custody.

14 days ago

(Photo from Sam Campbell)...

L.B. Gilbert

Lake City dispensary targeted by smash and grab; car rammed into front of store

An employee at Herb'n Elements, a dispensary, arrived this morning to find a silver KIA Forte still running and wedged between two concrete pillars

15 days ago

shot seattle...

Bill Kaczaraba

75-year-old woman shot in Seattle’s Rainier Valley

A 75-year-old woman is recovering after she was shot while walking her dog in Seattle's Rainier Vista neighborhood.

19 days ago

(Photo from Tacoma PD)...

L.B. Gilbert

3 teens, including a 13-year-old, arrested after police chase on I-5 in Tacoma

Three teens are in custody in Tacoma this morning after allegedly robbing two stores and leading police on a chase on Interstate 5.

20 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Shooting in Lynnwood park leaves 1 dead, 2 injured