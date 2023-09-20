2 smoke, pot shops rammed with cars by thieves overnight

Another rash of robberies using vehicles to ram stores overnight, this time at a cannabis dispensary in Bryn Mawr-Skyway and a smoke shop in West Seattle.

The dispensary is the latest target for thieves, who used a car to smash through a partially concrete wall, with exposed pieces of cinder blocks visible on the building.

Employees at the dispensary told KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell that four or five young-looking people rammed into the building around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. A video from a neighbor shows a white sedan wedged in the wall of the store.

Employees found some of the store’s products scattered along the road, and they think the thieves must not have been familiar with the store after leaving high-value products behind.

Workers found shards of car parts left behind at the scene, including several pieces with the KIA logo on them.

It’s unclear whether the suspects are still at large and if the car they used was reported stolen, as is sometimes the case with these burglaries. At least one Seattle police officer was on the scene earlier this morning, but workers say they haven’t been contacted.

There has been no word from Seattle police on this incident or whether it’s connected to a second burglar in West Seattle.

In West Seattle, police are investigating a smash-and-grab at Global Smoke and Vape. This is the seventh time that the location has been robbed.

The owner of the store told KIRO 7 that he boarded up his shop around 10 p.m. Tuesday, and the four suspects rammed into the store around 2 a.m. Wednesday and the store’s security system was activated.

One car was used to ram into the store, and another was used to get away. Surveillance video shows four people involved in the robbery.

“It’s not good, but we’ll see. We tried to find some other solution, maybe hire some security or something like that, we’ll see,” owner Sayid Seed told KIRO 7.

Contributing: Sam Campbell, KIRO 7