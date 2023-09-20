Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

UW Medicine researcher explains new vaccine in the works to prevent opioid overdoses

Sep 20, 2023, 12:17 PM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

The fentanyl crisis is reaching and accelerating in every community. People are dying and families are being ripped apart.

What if there was a vaccination to prevent fentanyl and heroin overdoses?

We may be on the way to finding out.

UW Medicine researchers are set to start human clinical trials in a few months. On Tuesday, we had the man who is behind the development of the vaccines, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at UW Medicine, Marco Pravetoni in our Live Studio.

Pravetoini said this vaccine could prevent drug users from getting high, but wouldn’t prevent the craving.

“We envision the vaccine could be combined with methadone to provide a treatment strategy for opioid use disorder,” he said.

Pravetoni said the shots would be like a course of immunizations with patients taking a shot every three months and then yearly shots.

We asked if the vaccine could potentially encourage more addiction.

“We know the availability of Narcan is not really encouraging people to overdose so we don’t see the vaccine enabling more use but rather help people to have more options,” he said.

Pravetoni said the vaccine has been tested against heroin and fentanyl and is on its way to being tested against oxycontin.

We asked what the timeline for the vaccine is.

“The timeline is always the difficult part,” said Pravetoni.

He said they’ve been working on the vaccine for over a decade and the fentanyl and heroin vaccine is moving much faster.

“Really it boils down to how many people you have, how much money you have, and the resources to make it happen,” he said.

Pravetoni said the vaccine could take up to 10 years before it’s released. But he sees the vaccine not only helping fentanyl and heroin users but also cocaine users and society in general.

Local News

coldplay...

Frank Sumrall

Coldplay brings Music of the Spheres tour to Seattle’s Lumen Field

Coldplay is set to take the stage following opening performances from two acts -- H.E.R. and 070 Shake.

4 hours ago

SPD units at a homeless encampment in Seattle (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle City Council passes drug ordinance that aligns with state

Seattle City Councilmembers voted to pass an ordinance Tuesday that aligns the city’s drug use laws with legislation the state passed earlier this year.

7 hours ago

burien camping ban...

Frank Sumrall

Burien inches closer to camping ban after heated city council meeting

The Burien city council plans to vote on a camping ban at its next regular meeting on Sept. 25, which would go into effect on Nov. 1 if passed.

8 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Rivalry football game between Gig Harbor and Peninsula High Schools turns dangerously violent

A rivalry football game between Gig Harbor and Peninsula High Schools turned dangerously violent Friday night when a late hit - a bodyslam and a punch landed Gig Harbor’s quarterback in the hospital with a broken jaw and displaced teeth.

9 hours ago

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk a picket line during a strike at the Ford Motor Company Mic...

Associated Press

United Auto Workers threaten to expand targeted strike if there is no substantive progress by Friday

The United Auto Workers union is stepping up pressure on Detroit’s Big Three by threatening to expand its strike unless it sees major progress in contract negotiations by Friday.

10 hours ago

chef jordan junebaby...

Ursula Reutin

Ursula: Does everyone deserve a second chance? It’s complicated

Seattle chef Edouardo Jordan, once a national media darling after winning two prestigious James Beard awards, appeared on the Gee and Ursula show Tuesday.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

UW Medicine researcher explains new vaccine in the works to prevent opioid overdoses