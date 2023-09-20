Beloved killer whale Tokitae’s ashes to be laid to rest in Puget Sound

The ashes of the southern resident killer whale Tokitae arrive in Bellingham Wednesday. The ashes are flying in from Athens, Georgia, where a necropsy was done after her sudden death last month.

The Lummi Nation, which considers whales family, plans to welcome Tokitae in a private, traditional ceremony.

Tokitae, also known as Sk’aliCh’elh-tenaut among the Lummi Tribe, died even as plans were being finalized to bring the killer whale back to the waters where she was captured in 1970 and shipped to the Miami Seaquarium. She performed there for decades under the name Lolita. Tokitae was the last southern resident killer whale held in captivity.

Tokitae’s life sparked controversy on both coasts. When she died at the Seaquarium, protesters gathered shouting “Shame on you for what you’ve done!” as the whale’s body was transported from the facility in a truck.

In the Northwest, the Lummi tribe had always insisted that Tokitae’s place was back here at home and was looking forward to her return.

The tribe said the orca’s ashes will be escorted by tribal police to Bellingham’s Fisherman’s Cove, where they’ll be taken by boat to a sacred location and spread in a traditional water ceremony.

The Lummi Nation stressed that the ceremony will be private, but Tokitae will be honored with a public celebration of life, at a later date. The U.S. Coast Guard will be present to ensure there is no interference with the private ceremony.

