Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO

‘There’s no money’: Thieves break into driving school twice in last 6 months

Sep 21, 2023, 6:44 PM

driving school...

(Photo from Seattle Police)

(Photo from Seattle Police)

Sam Campbell's Profile Picture

BY SAM CAMPBELL


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

While cannabis stores and vape shops remain squarely in the crosshairs of thieves – who sometimes have used cars to smash through walls – staff at Rainier Driving School said they are the latest target. And they’re confused.

Surveillance video provided to KIRO Newsradio showed the two burglaries six months apart, the more recent footage timestamped Sept. 5. In the first video, dated March 11, a person is seen breaking the glass door to escape after employees say he raided their cash register. The suspected thieves enter the frame in the second video after breaking the deadbolt on the newly replaced door. Both videos show suspects wearing hoods and masks.

More from Sam Campbell: Wedgwood master mail key stolen, theft spreads to another Seattle neighborhood

Workers at the school off Rainier Avenue South said they never kept much cash on location. They estimated the thieves could not have gotten away with more than $100 — far less than the estimated cost of replacing their glass door with a solid metal one.

“There’s no money in the (till),” Anastasia Bihdan said. “So that’s it. They’re just bringing the damage.”

Despite the suspects being caught on camera, the King County Sheriff’s Office said no fingerprints were initially found at the scene. No other details were offered about the case which is still under investigation.

Bihdan, a driving test examiner who immigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine, said she didn’t expect public safety to be a concern for a driving school, and she’s disappointed with what she calls a lack of action from authorities.

“It’s been very shocking and disheartening to find out that we’re not really safe here,” she said. “We’re not really protected. It seems like it’s a trend here and it’s pretty normal. The police (don’t) do anything about it.”

Multiple nearby businesses told KIRO Newsradio they, too, have been robbed recently — some with thieves using cars to smash through walls.

A neighbor called 911 after hearing an alarm go off and seeing a car had crashed into the building around 3:37 a.m., the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said. By the time deputies got there, KCSO said the suspects left, but the car was left at the scene. The sheriff’s office said when they contacted the owner of the car, they discovered it had been stolen, but had gone unreported to that point.

The group of four suspects, who were all wearing masks, were last seen getting into a black sedan. Authorities released no further description.

More on Washington cannabis stores: State suggests cashless apps for cannabis stores to avoid robbery

Location may matter to the thieves

Just a couple of blocks away at Clutch Cannabis, an employee said thieves also used a car to plow through their lobby one month prior. Besides the cost and logistical complications with replacing storefronts, walls and doors, the employee said cannabis stores across the city are struggling to compensate for the continued crime.

Some suspect the location of Rainier Avenue South burglaries – which KIRO Newsradio learned is just south of Seattle police jurisdiction and too far north for Renton police operations — may mean thieves are trying to find holes in law enforcement coverage.

Instead, the businesses lie in a small portion of unincorporated King County, leaving investigations largely up to the sheriff’s office.

Follow Sam Campbell on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email him here

KIRO Newsradio

autumn leaves...

Micki Gamez

Fall is coming to Western Washington and it will bring changing leaves

In about two weeks, Washington's autumn leaves should turn to gorgeous shades of orange, yellow and red throughout the Puget Sound area.

3 hours ago

overdose...

Heather Bosch

King County overdose deaths soar while experts worry new drug laws won’t help

From January through August, King County Emergency Medical Services responded to 5,645 overdoses while SFD responded to another 4,000.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks run onto the field during team introductions before an NFL football game against t...

Feliks Banel

Memories of the magical 2013 Seahawks season refuse to fade

Sometimes, we can't help but look back at Seahawks history. It was a decade ago when the magical 2013 season unfolded and culminated in a Super Bowl title.

12 hours ago

tokitae killer whale...

Heather Bosch

Beloved killer whale Tokitae’s ashes to be laid to rest in Puget Sound

The Lummi Nation, which considers whales family, plans to welcome the killer whale Tokitae in a private, traditional ceremony.

16 hours ago

Construction on the Interstate 90 bridge light rail...

Kate Stone

New issue may impact opening of Sound Transit’s Eastside light rail line

Crews discovered loose and broken tiles on the South Bellevue station passenger platform, according to a spokesperson.

17 hours ago

Image: Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McN...

Charlie Harger

Why Wash. pot users should pay attention to the Hunter Biden case

Attorneys warn marijuana users in Washington might be breaking the same law Hunter Biden is accused of breaking involving gun ownership.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

‘There’s no money’: Thieves break into driving school twice in last 6 months