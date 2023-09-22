Salmonella outbreak in North Seattle linked to Vietnamese restaurant

Public Health Seattle-King County is investigating a salmonella outbreak at the CrackleMi Café in Seattle.

A news release from the County said that at least three people from separate households said they got sick after eating at the café over the past month.

Related news: Second lawsuit filed against Tacoma Frugals after Listeria outbreak kills 3

All three say that they developed symptoms after eating a pork, chicken, and egg banh mi sandwich. The victim’s ages range from 23 to 38 years old.

Health investigators said that the restaurant’s food preparation was found to be a possible cause of cross-contamination between different ingredients during two inspections Sept. 19 and again Sept. 20.

According to the release, investigators saw improper handwashing and improper glove use, leading them to give the restaurant a safety rating of “Okay.”

“The facility voluntarily closed on September 20, 2023, to clean and disinfect,” the release said. “Public Health Investigators will verify cleaning and disinfection prior to reopening.”

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment, according to the CDC.

No café employees were found to be sick when Public Heath investigated.