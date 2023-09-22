Close
LOCAL NEWS

Tacoma police warn of scammers asking for donations for Manny Ellis trial

Sep 22, 2023, 2:20 PM

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

There’s a phone scam happening in the Tacoma area, seemingly taking advantage of the public’s interest surrounding the high-profile trial of the police officers charged in the death of Manuel “Manny” Ellis.

Businesses in Pierce County have reportedly been receiving calls asking for donations on behalf of the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) to support the three officers on trial for the death of Ellis.

More on the high-profile trial: 3 Tacoma officers charged with killing of Manny Ellis

Tacoma Police put out a notice to the public warning of the scam, saying, “(TPD) is not, nor will it, solicit funds from community members in this manner or this circumstance.”

“Community members receiving such calls are asked to contact South Sound 911’s non-emergency line … immediately to make a report and include the number or email used to solicit funds when reporting,” TPD said.

People can call the South Sound non-emergency line at (253) 287-4455.

The three officers were in court Monday for jury selection. They are accused of killing Ellis in March 2020.

Officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins, who are white, have been charged with second-degree murder, and Timothy Rankine, who is Asian American, faces first-degree manslaughter charges. They all pleaded not guilty.

