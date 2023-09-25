Close
LOCAL NEWS

Washington State Patrol asking drivers to slow down after 28 crashes in a day

Sep 25, 2023, 6:53 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)

The Washington State Patrol is urging drivers to slow down after several crashes that happened last week.

Troopers responded to 28 crashes across King County on Wednesday according to Trooper Rick Johnson.

Trooper John Dattilo said the numbers for Pierce County aren’t that high, but he expects more crashes to happen as the rain continues to fall this week.

“Any time there’s an adverse weather pattern coming in we kind of prep for it we make sure that our cars are ready, we make sure that we’ve got our rain gear out and then we just expect to be handling crashes for a lot of our shifts,” said Dattilo.

He says that the best thing to do when driving in the rain is to leave early for your commute and increase your distance while traveling behind other vehicles.

“Obviously when these start happening, we encourage everyone to slow down and increase their following distance those are the two big things during adverse weather that you can do to avoid collisions,” said Dattilo.

He says troopers see the most accidents during people’s morning and evening commutes.

Dattilo also recommends that drivers check their vehicle’s safety features like headlights and windshield wipers.

“Making sure your headlights, brake lights, and tail lights are all working properly, making sure you have proper tread depth on your tires,” he said. “Those tires are going to be absolutely critical when the rains come and when it starts snowing again.”

