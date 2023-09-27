Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle Sounders evolve new look for 50th anniversary in 2024

Sep 27, 2023, 9:03 AM

Sounders crest...

Seattle Sounders "evolve" crest for 50th anniversary season. (Photo: Seattle Sounders FC)

(Photo: Seattle Sounders FC)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Over the years, the Seattle Sounders have had many owners and been part of several leagues. They were part of the North American Soccer League, the United Soccer League, the American Professional Soccer League, and the A-League before joining Major League Soccer (MLS). The Kingdome, Memorial Stadium, and Lumen Field have all been home to the storied franchise.

The name Sounders became part of the soccer lexicon in 1974 and it was always one of the most powerful brands in American soccer.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the franchise, the club is introducing a new crest and secondary logos along with slightly altered colors.

“Today marks the culmination of much careful, contemplative and thorough work, and it is incredibly rewarding to now introduce Sounders FC’s brand evolution,” said Sounders FC Majority Owner Adrian Hanauer in a news release. “It was a dream achieved to bring the Sounders to Major League Soccer in 2009, but, like many of our fans, my love for the club started long before its MLS era.”

The new crest showcases an altered badge shape and modernized Space Needle image. It includes “1974” as an ode to the Sounders’ founding year. Along with the crest come new wordmarks and secondary marks, incorporating an entirely unique font custom-built for Sounders FC. Sounders FC’s color scheme remains “Eternal Blue, Forever Green,” while slightly adapting the tones of Rave Green and Pacific Blue to be more wearable and adding a new shade of blue called Heritage Aqua, which outlines the crest and hearkens to the original Seattle Sounders color palette.

“I believe the work we’ve unveiled today is good, but, more importantly, it’s rooted in good work,” said Sounders FC Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer Taylor Graham. “Since Day One, the March to the 50th project has been driven by our community. The insights, strategy and design were all influenced by our fans, the Seattle community, our current and former players and more.”

The club used public surveys, one-on-one conversations, digital focus groups and in-person roundtables, to develop the new branding package.

Related news: Seattle soccer star Megan Rapinoe takes final bow with USWNT

New tertiary marks include:

  • SFC Monogram – This mark provides an abbreviated naming option that incorporates the same wave motif found in the full wordmark.
  • Orca – Inspired by the club’s APSL and A-League-era logos, the orca makes a triumphant return as a new tertiary mark. This mark embodies Seattle’s connection to the water and the Puget Sound, while also leaning into the quirky, unconventional spirit of Seattle. Importantly, the Orca mark also serves as a reminder of the club’s commitment to sustainability, conservation and the environment.
  • Carnation – Symbolizing the relationship between players and fans, the addition of the Carnation into the club’s identity system embraces and formalizes a Sounders tradition dating back to 1974 when players first handed out flowers to fans as a recognition for the fans’ support. That ceremony continues to today as players distribute carnations to fans after the final regular-season home match of every campaign.
  • 74 – 1974 is the club’s birth year, and the Emerald City’s decades-long history of supporting the Sounders is embodied in this simple, bold mark, which serves as a constant reminder of Seattle’s place in American soccer history.

Local News

Seattle rain...

Bill Kaczaraba

The rain is a big reminder that fall has arrived, but there’s hope for the weekend

El Niño has dipped its toe in the water, and despite heavy rain in the Puget Sound area this week, the weekend looks fabulous. “The showers are expected to taper off Wednesday afternoon,” Trent Davis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said. “We could see a convergence zone forming Wednesday evening.” Any strong winds […]

32 minutes ago

power storm...

L.B. Gilbert

5,000+ residents without power across Puget Sound due to morning storm

Multiple power outages caused by heavy rain and wind are affecting more than 5,000 residents in the Puget Sound region Wednesday morning.

1 hour ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

South Sound body shop hit 3 times by thieves, stolen Kia stolen again

An Auburn auto body shop is frustrated after being hit by burglars three times since early Monday morning.

2 hours ago

beer festival breweries...

L.B. Gilbert

WA breweries bring home gold at Great American Beer Festival

14 Washington beers won a medal at the Great American Beer Festival, with seven Seattle-based breweries taking home a prize.

3 hours ago

Target stores...

Bill Kaczaraba

Target to close 2 Seattle stores, citing crime and safety

Target says it will close two stores in Seattle with crime and safety being cited as reasons. The Ballard and University District stores will close Oct. 21.

4 hours ago

seattle fentanyl...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle joins group pushing Supreme Court to rule on camping ban enforcement

Seattle is part of a group of cities that have filed a formal request to the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on a case preventing them from clearing campers who are homeless.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Seattle Sounders evolve new look for 50th anniversary in 2024