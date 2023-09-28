Two fatal crashes in South Seattle and SoDo Thursday morning

Two people are dead after crashes in Georgetown and SoDo Thursday morning.

The first of the crashes happened around 5:30 a.m. in Georgetown at First Avenue S and South Lucile Street. A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car, it is unknown at this time if the person killed was crossing the street or in a crosswalk when they were hit and killed.

Both directions of First Avenue were closed as police investigated, but all lanes were reopened by 8 a.m.

Another crash happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Way South in SoDo around 7:15 a.m.

Seattle Fire arrived at the scene and attempted life-saving measures, but the person was declared dead at the scene.

No further details about the collisions were available Thursday morning.