LOCAL NEWS

Gov. Inslee tests positive for COVID-19 for third time

Sep 28, 2023, 10:09 AM | Updated: 10:27 am

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee wears a mask as he listens to questions from reporters after he signed a...

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee wears a mask as he listens to questions from reporters after he signed a package of bills to tighten gun laws in Washington state, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning.

According to his office, he is experiencing very mild symptoms, including a mild cough.

More on COVID: Dashboard converted to track 3 respiratory illnesses

The governor was exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 prior to receiving his updated booster Wednesday evening.

“COVID remains with us, and vaccination remains as important as ever,” Inslee said. “We are so appreciative that we have this vaccine that has the ability to keep you out of the hospital or worse. I’m glad I received it and encourage others to take advantage.”

This is the third time Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19 after getting the virus in May 2022 and February 2023.

