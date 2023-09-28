Gov. Inslee tests positive for COVID-19 for third time

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning.

According to his office, he is experiencing very mild symptoms, including a mild cough.

The governor was exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 prior to receiving his updated booster Wednesday evening.

“COVID remains with us, and vaccination remains as important as ever,” Inslee said. “We are so appreciative that we have this vaccine that has the ability to keep you out of the hospital or worse. I’m glad I received it and encourage others to take advantage.”

This is the third time Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19 after getting the virus in May 2022 and February 2023.