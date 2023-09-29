Redmond neighborhood on lockdown as police search for shooting suspect

Redmond police are searching for a man who they say shot another man. They are warning residents to stay inside while they search for the armed suspect, who is still on the loose.

Around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, police say a 50-year-old man was shot at the 8600 block of Avondale Road Northeast, near downtown Redmond.

Police said the gunman knew the victim.

The suspect is armed with a handgun and, after the shooting, ran north from Avondale into the woods.

Redmond Police told people on X (formerly Twitter) to stay inside during the search.

ALERT: Police searching for man who shot a person in the 8600 block of Avondale Road NE, K-9s checking the area along with heavy police activity. Unmanned Aircraft system deployed in the air. Last seen running northbound. Gunshots heard in the area, stay inside.

Officers have deployed a drone and a K-9 unit to search for the suspect, and deputies with other police forces are assisting with the search.

The suspect is described as a white man who is 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition is not known.