Redmond neighborhood on lockdown as police search for shooting suspect
Sep 29, 2023, 7:42 AM | Updated: 8:31 am
(Photo from KIRO 7)
Redmond police are searching for a man who they say shot another man. They are warning residents to stay inside while they search for the armed suspect, who is still on the loose.
Around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, police say a 50-year-old man was shot at the 8600 block of Avondale Road Northeast, near downtown Redmond.
More crime: Suspect arrested after strangling Bellevue officer, stealing police car
Police said the gunman knew the victim.
The suspect is armed with a handgun and, after the shooting, ran north from Avondale into the woods.
Redmond Police told people on X (formerly Twitter) to stay inside during the search.
ALERT: Police searching for man who shot a person in the 8600 block of Avondale Road NE, K-9s checking the area along with heavy police activity. Unmanned Aircraft system deployed in the air. Last seen running northbound. Gunshots heard in the area, stay inside.
— RedmondWaPD (@RedmondWaPD) September 29, 2023
Officers have deployed a drone and a K-9 unit to search for the suspect, and deputies with other police forces are assisting with the search.
The suspect is described as a white man who is 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.
The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition is not known.