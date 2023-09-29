Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Redmond neighborhood on lockdown as police search for shooting suspect

Sep 29, 2023, 7:42 AM | Updated: 8:31 am

redmond search shooting...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Redmond police are searching for a man who they say shot another man. They are warning residents to stay inside while they search for the armed suspect, who is still on the loose.

Around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, police say a 50-year-old man was shot at the 8600 block of Avondale Road Northeast, near downtown Redmond.

More crime: Suspect arrested after strangling Bellevue officer, stealing police car

Police said the gunman knew the victim.

The suspect is armed with a handgun and, after the shooting, ran north from Avondale into the woods.

Redmond Police told people on X (formerly Twitter) to stay inside during the search.

ALERT: Police searching for man who shot a person in the 8600 block of Avondale Road NE, K-9s checking the area along with heavy police activity. Unmanned Aircraft system deployed in the air. Last seen running northbound. Gunshots heard in the area, stay inside.

Officers have deployed a drone and a K-9 unit to search for the suspect, and deputies with other police forces are assisting with the search.

The suspect is described as a white man who is 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition is not known.

Crime Blotter

Image: A Bellevue Police Department vehicle...

Briseida Holguin, KIRO 7

Suspect arrested after strangling Bellevue officer, stealing police car

A Bellevue Police officer is at home recovering after being strangled by a burglary suspect early Saturday morning.

5 days ago

smash-and-grabs...

Heather Bosch

Pot shops remain high target for smash-and-grabs, armed robbery

Pot shops are targets of smash-and-grabs because they're, typically, cash reliant as it's illegal under federal law to buy those products with credit cards.

7 days ago

scam tacoma trial...

L.B. Gilbert

Tacoma police warn of scammers asking for donations for Manny Ellis trial

There's a phone scam taking advantage of the public's interest surrounding the trial of the police officers charged in the death of Manny Ellis.

7 days ago

seattle police home invasions...

Sam Campbell

‘There’s no money’: Thieves break into driving school twice in last 6 months

The group of four suspects were last seen, all wearing masks, getting into a black sedan. Authorities released no further description.

8 days ago

rammed cars theives...

L.B. Gilbert

2 smoke, pot shops rammed with cars by thieves overnight

Another rash of robberies using vehicles to ram stores overnight, this time at a cannabis dispensary in Bryn Mawr-Skyway and a smoke shop in West Seattle.

9 days ago

Tacoma Police...

Bill Kaczaraba

2 men charged with assaulting, holding women at gunpoint at Tacoma massage parlor

Two men are accused of entering a Tacoma massage parlor, forcing multiple female employees into a back room and assaulting them before leaving with cash.

13 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Redmond neighborhood on lockdown as police search for shooting suspect