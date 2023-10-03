Who will join Plowie McPlowface as Lynnwood snow plow naming contest returns

The City of Lynnwood, alongside its public works department, is hosting its snow plow-naming contest once more and will be taking snow plow name suggestions through Friday, Oct. 13.

Once all submissions have been received and reviewed, the top names will be shared with the community for a final vote. The snow plow in need of a new name is a 10-foot-long American Sno-Plow made of polymer moldboard and steel. It is mounted on the front end of the 2009 International Workstar.

Enter your suggestion for naming the third Lynnwood snow plow by clicking the link here.

Some current snow plow names from previous contest winners include The Big Leplowski, Sir Plows-A-Lot and Betty Whiteout. Snowbi Wan Kenobi and Plowy McPlowface — an offshoot of the internet-inspired Boaty McBoatface that won a popular vote for a British polar research ship — are some of the more recent winning names for Lynwood’s plows. There were 531 votes total.

Darth Blader, Blade Runner and David Plowie rounded out last year’s top five, falling short by approximately 50 votes.

A decal of the name is attached to each plow.