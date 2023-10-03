Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Who will join Plowie McPlowface as Lynnwood snow plow naming contest returns

Oct 3, 2023, 7:39 AM | Updated: 9:31 am

snow plow...

A snowplow works along a highway as a late-season Pacific storm brings rain and snow. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The City of Lynnwood, alongside its public works department, is hosting its snow plow-naming contest once more and will be taking snow plow name suggestions through Friday, Oct. 13.

Once all submissions have been received and reviewed, the top names will be shared with the community for a final vote. The snow plow in need of a new name is a 10-foot-long American Sno-Plow made of polymer moldboard and steel. It is mounted on the front end of the 2009 International Workstar.

More on WA snow plows: Washington Policy Center wants to know how many snow plow drivers are available

Enter your suggestion for naming the third Lynnwood snow plow by clicking the link here.

Some current snow plow names from previous contest winners include The Big Leplowski, Sir Plows-A-Lot and Betty Whiteout. Snowbi Wan Kenobi and Plowy McPlowface — an offshoot of the internet-inspired Boaty McBoatface that won a popular vote for a British polar research ship — are some of the more recent winning names for Lynwood’s plows. There were 531 votes total.

Darth Blader, Blade Runner and David Plowie rounded out last year’s top five, falling short by approximately 50 votes.

More on snow in WA: How to prepare for upcoming El Niño winter

A decal of the name is attached to each plow.

Local News

Image: The outside of Hard Rock Hotel is seen on April 14, 2023 in New York City....

Steve Coogan

Seattle’s Hard Rock Cafe to permanently close Dec. 1

A spokesperson confirmed to KIRO 7 the company is open to having another location in Seattle if the right one can be found.

22 minutes ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

Widespread vandalism in Seward Park leaves neighbors on edge

Widespread vandalism in the Seward Park neighborhood has left neighbors on edge after over a dozen cars had their tires slashed

37 minutes ago

alarm...

Ted Buehner

This is why your phone alarm will go off Wednesday morning

A nationwide broadcast of the National Emergency Alert Test will be conducted by FEMA and the Federal Communications Committee (FCC).

3 hours ago

Washington wildfires...

Bill Kaczaraba

UW professor: Climate change fight is woefully underfunded

A University of Washington environmental professor says the federal government needs to dramatically increase money to fund research on how climate change impacts health.

3 hours ago

lawsuit wrongful death...

L.B. Gilbert

Family settles wrongful death lawsuit with Seattle for $1.8M

The family of a man who died of a heart attack after first responders delayed responding to the incident has reached a settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit with the City of Seattle.

5 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Louie Tran, KIRO 7 News

Tacoma parents allege school workers physically assaulted children, including son with autism

A Tacoma mother and father accused workers with Tacoma Public Schools of physically assaulting their children multiple times, including the father’s son with autism.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Who will join Plowie McPlowface as Lynnwood snow plow naming contest returns