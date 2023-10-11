Close
POLITICS

Seattle City Council debates continued Tuesday night with District Three

Oct 10, 2023, 7:01 PM | Updated: 8:11 pm

Charlie Harger's Profile Picture

BY CHARLIE HARGER


KIRO Newsradio News Director

Candidates for the District Three seat on the Seattle City Council took part in a lively debate Tuesday night.

Joy Hollingsworth and Alex Hudson participated in the wide-ranging conversation that was held at Seattle Central College.

In partnership with the Seattle City Club, the debate aired live on KIRO Newsradio 97.3FM. It can also been seen here on MyNorthwest.com.

Recent polling from Crosscut has shown that crime, homelessness, and housing are among the most important issues for city residents.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, KIRO Newsradio’s Matt Markovich is again a moderator, this time for the District Four seat. Candidates Ron Davis and Maritza Rivera will take the stage at the event to be held at the University of Washington.

Then on Tuesday, Oct. 17, candidates for the District Five seat debate. Candidates Cathy Moore and ChrisTiana ObeySumner will face off at North Seattle College.

On Oct. 3, Maren Costa and Rob Saka participated in the District One debate, which took place in front of an audience at South Seattle College.

Each of the debates airs in the 7 p.m. hour and will be carried live on KIRO Newsradio and MyNorthwest.com.

