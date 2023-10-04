Close
POLITICS

Seattle City Council debates began Tuesday night with District One

Oct 3, 2023, 6:56 PM | Updated: 8:00 pm

Charlie Harger's Profile Picture

BY CHARLIE HARGER


KIRO Radio News Director

Candidates for the District One seat on the Seattle City Council took part in a debate Tuesday night.

Maren Costa and Rob Saka participated in the wide-ranging conversation, which took place in front of an audience at South Seattle College. In partnership with the Seattle City Club, the debate aired live on KIRO Newsradio 97.3FM. It can still be seen here on MyNorthwest.com.

KIRO Newsradio’s Matt Markovich was one of the debate moderators.

Recent polling from Crosscut has shown that crime, homelessness, and housing are among the most important issues for city residents.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, candidates Joy Hollingsworth and Alex Hudson take part in the District Three debate, to be held at Seattle Central College.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, KIRO Newsradio’s Matt Markovich is again a moderator, this time for the District Four seat. Candidates Ron Davis and Maritza Rivera will take the stage at the event to be held at the University of Washington.

Then on Tuesday, Oct. 17, candidates for the District Five seat debate. Candidates Cathy Moore and ChrisTiana ObeySumner will face off at North Seattle College.

Each of the debates airs in the 7 p.m. hour and will be carried live on KIRO Newsradio and MyNorthwest.com.

