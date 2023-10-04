Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor part of group opening a sports bar in Bellevue

A sports bar with star power is coming to Bellevue.

Former Seattle Seahawks Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor are teaming up with restaurateur Leilani Wong to open a new Bellevue bar and restaurant to. The bar, appropriately named “Legion” after the Seahawks’ legendary defense known as the “Legion of Boom,” features upscale soul food and big screens to watch sporting events. In addition to a wide assortment of beer and wine, there will also be craft cocktails.

The establishment opened Tuesday at 5 p.m. But the proprietors are considering the the first 10 days as more of a “soft launch,” exclusive to a limited number of reservations on OpenTable. The restaurant will fully open to the public on Friday, Oct. 13.

Coming in at 7,620 square feet, the place includes a lounge, dining room and a separate private dinner space.

The bar is located at 700 Bellevue Way Northeast in Lincoln Square — where Pearl Seafood and Oyster Bar previously operated. Pearl closed during the pandemic after opening in November 2008.

Legion will feature art from 22 different local artists throughout the space and the rotating gallery.