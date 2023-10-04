Close
LOCAL NEWS

Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor part of group opening a sports bar in Bellevue

Oct 3, 2023, 5:37 PM

sherman chancellor legion...

Exterior of Legion sports bar in Bellevue (Photo courtesy of Bellevue Downtown Network)

(Photo courtesy of Bellevue Downtown Network)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A sports bar with star power is coming to Bellevue.

Former Seattle Seahawks Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor are teaming up with restaurateur Leilani Wong to open a new Bellevue bar and restaurant to. The bar, appropriately named “Legion” after the Seahawks’ legendary defense known as the “Legion of Boom,” features upscale soul food and big screens to watch sporting events. In addition to a wide assortment of beer and wine, there will also be craft cocktails.

The establishment opened Tuesday at 5 p.m. But the proprietors are considering the the first 10 days as more of a “soft launch,” exclusive to a limited number of reservations on OpenTable. The restaurant will fully open to the public on Friday, Oct. 13.

More on Western Washington food: Seattle chef featured as one of 11 ‘best new chefs’ in nation

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Legion Sportsbar (@legionsportsbar)

Coming in at 7,620 square feet, the place includes a lounge, dining room and a separate private dinner space.

More on Seattle food scene: Accused chef Edouardo Jordan ‘wants to be accountable,’ reopens restaurant

The bar is located at 700 Bellevue Way Northeast in Lincoln Square — where Pearl Seafood and Oyster Bar previously operated. Pearl closed during the pandemic after opening in November 2008.

Legion will feature art from 22 different local artists throughout the space and the rotating gallery.

