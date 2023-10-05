Sen. Patty Murray now 2nd in line to be president after McCarthy’s dismissal

After Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s ouster from his position as speaker of the House, Washington’s U.S. Senator Patty Murray is now second in line to the presidency.

Typically, the line of succession after the president is the vice president, then the speaker of the House, then the Senate Pro Tempore, which is the role Murray holds.

Her office confirmed that with no leader in the House — just an “acting” speaker — Murray is now second in line to the presidency. This will be the case until the House elects a new speaker.

Immediately after the vote to remove McCarthy from his position, Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry, a close McCarthy ally, was named temporary speaker or speaker pro tempore. The North Carolina Republican was picked from a list that the speaker is required to keep of members who can serve in this position in the event a chair is vacated.

Brian Kalt, a professor of law at Michigan State University, essentially agreed with Murray’s office, according to a story published by Insider. He says McHenry is not the speaker of the House.

“(McHenry) is not the speaker, he’s just the speaker pro tem,” Kalt said. “And the whole point of having a speaker in line is that they were elected as speaker, not just appointed by someone to preside temporarily. So, as I read the statute, section 19 of title 3, Patty Murray is next in line.”

As a result, House Republicans will be skipped over entirely for the time being. If President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were unable to serve as president, the power would then fall to Murray, then Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to Murray’s office, she takes the responsibility seriously, but hopes the house will act quickly, so Congress can get back to work.

Contributing: The Associated Press

