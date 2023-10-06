Close
LOCAL NEWS

Two men stabbed in downtown Seattle, one in critical condition

Oct 6, 2023, 9:38 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle Police were on the scene of a double stabbing in downtown Seattle early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of Third Avenue and Pike after a call came in from a Metro bus driver around 3 a.m.

More crime: Seattle police release video of hammer attack at Beacon Hill light rail station

At the scene, police found a 29-year-old man with non-life-threatening stab wounds and a 48-year-old man in critical condition, also with stab wounds. Both men were taken to Harborview Medical Center for their injuries.

Police said an argument or physical fight led up to the stabbings.

A knife was found in a nearby parking garage.

Seattle Police Department spokesperson Judinna Gulpan told KIRO 7 that the cross street has been a problem area for crime.

Anyone with information about the stabbings is asked to call Seattle Police at 206-223-5000.

Contributing: KIRO 7

