Hammer-swinging man injures 2 in attack at Seattle Sound Transit station

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is currently searching for a man who struck two people in the head with a hammer, injuring them both, late Thursday afternoon in the underground passenger lobby of Sound Transit’s Beacon Hill Station.

More on Washington crime: Redmond neighborhood on lockdown as police search for shooting suspect

The victims were a man and a woman in their 60s. Both victims were treated at the scene for head injuries by the Seattle Fire Department and transported to Harborview Medical Center, where they are in stable condition, SPD reported. The attack appeared to have been unprovoked. Patrol officers and transit security guards are reported to have a clear description of the assailant, who is still on the loose as of approximately 5:40 p.m.

The suspect may have walked on a train and traveled to Capitol Hill Station, a transit spokesperson told The Seattle Times. Sound Transit issued a train-delay alert around 5 p.m. for about 10 minutes of slowdowns related to “police activity.”

This incident follows a slew of violent attacks on Sound Transit stations over the summer, including a man stabbing another passenger 18 times at a light-rail train near Othello Station in July. It was described as another attack without provocation.

More about the July 21 Sound Transit stabbing: Link Light rail re-opens after stabbing in Rainier Valley

A Sound Transit station in SODO also had a violent incident when someone bludgeoned another man in the head with a rock July 28.

Sound Transit has made efforts to hire more guards this year for its stations, but only 50 of 89 budgeted transit police posts were filled as of mid-2023, according to The Seattle Times.

Julie Timm, the Sound Transit CEO, spoke with board members hours before the hammer incident and said she intends to launch regular online and public meeting updates this fall that focus on security.