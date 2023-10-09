Protestors clash in Kirkland over Hamas attack

A demonstration in Kirkland over the growing conflict following the Hamas attack turned violent Sunday evening, as pro-Israel and pro-Palestine supporters clashed.

Kirkland Police told KIRO Newsradio’s Kate Stone that the groups “couldn’t keep it peaceful,” and they had to use King County Metro buses to separate the two groups.

HAPPENING NOW: @KirklandWAPD keeping pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrators separated with King Co. metro buses. Police on scene said groups “couldn’t keep it peaceful”. Reports of eye irritant being used to separate protesters. #Israel #Palestine pic.twitter.com/rd3KAbX36A — Kate Stone (@Kattressa) October 9, 2023

Police closed down several streets in an attempt to control the situation.

The rally in Kirkland came to be after Gaza militants, and their controlling group Hamas, launched a large-scale surprise attack on Israel on Saturday has left hundreds of Israelis dead, according to CNN, which prompted an immediate response of retaliatory Israeli airstrikes.

Israel formally declared war on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

