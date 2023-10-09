Close
LOCAL NEWS

Protestors clash in Kirkland over Hamas attack

Oct 8, 2023, 7:45 PM | Updated: 9:23 pm

Hamas attack Kirkland...

A protest turned violent in Kirkland Sunday evening as pro-Israel and pro-Palestine supporters clashed. (Kate Stone/KIRO Newsradio)

(Kate Stone/KIRO Newsradio)

BY MYNORTHWEST STAFF


A demonstration in Kirkland over the growing conflict following the Hamas attack turned violent Sunday evening, as pro-Israel and pro-Palestine supporters clashed.

Kirkland Police told KIRO Newsradio’s Kate Stone that the groups “couldn’t keep it peaceful,” and they had to use King County Metro buses to separate the two groups.

Live updates | Israel taking ‘significant military steps’ in response to Hamas attack

Police closed down several streets in an attempt to control the situation.

The rally in Kirkland came to be after Gaza militants, and their controlling group Hamas, launched a large-scale surprise attack on Israel on Saturday has left hundreds of Israelis dead, according to CNN, which prompted an immediate response of retaliatory Israeli airstrikes.

Israel formally declared war on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

Protestors clash in Kirkland over Hamas attack