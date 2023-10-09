Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Study: ‘Seattle quite unsafe for its residents,’ Tacoma even lower

Oct 9, 2023, 3:51 PM

Seattle skyline...

Seattle continues to drop in a list of America's safest cities. (Photo: Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

In a study by WalletHub, a personal finance site, Seattle and Tacoma both rank near the bottom of their “Safest Cities in America” list.

“Seattle is the 158th safest city in America. The city ranks 163rd for thefts and hate crimes per capita, landing as low as 160th for home and community safety,” WalletHub senior analyst Jill Gonzalez told MyNorthwest. “Seattle has been on a downward slope since 2020 when it ranked 116th. In 2021, it went down to 133rd and then to 148th in 2022.”

Tacoma was ranked even lower than Seattle, sitting at No. 161.

More WalletHub studies: Tacoma, Seattle among the nation’s worst-run cities

The study examined threats to safety from public health crises and natural disasters to mass shootings and traffic accidents.

In order to determine the safest cities in which to live, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across three key dimensions: Home and community safety, natural-disaster risk, and financial safety.

The safest cities in the country, according to the study are:

  1. Nashua, New Hampshire
  2. Columbia, Maryland
  3. South Burlington, Vermont
  4. Gilbert, Arizona
  5. Warwick, Rhode Island

Aside from the types of hazards that can cause bodily injury or other physical harm, taking out an unaffordable second mortgage, forgoing health insurance or even visiting unsecured websites are also ways people run into danger. One big worry for many people right now is the cost of inflation, which threatens Americans’ financial safety.

More studies: Seattle ranked No. 6 safest city for pedestrians

Seattle is also facing a high earthquake risk, which is why it ranks 141st for natural disaster safety. The Puget Sound region was hit with a 4.3 magnitude earthquake on Sunday.

“It may surprise many residents and local officials, but the best way to save money on disaster clean-up costs is to mitigate the damage upfront before it happens,” Laurie J. Holien, a member of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Faculty at Idaho State University, told MyNorthwest. “This could involve creating defensive space around structures prone to wildfires, creating berms to improve drainage and resilience to flooding, and reinforcing buildings and infrastructure to sustain earthquake shakes.”

Source: WalletHub

When it comes to money, Seattle is much stronger.

“The city is doing much better in terms of financial safety. Seattle’s median credit score is amongst the highest in the country and 75.40% of households in Seattle saved for unexpected expenses or emergencies in the past 12 months, which indicates that its residents have good financial health and manage their budget responsibly,” Gonzalez said.

The most unsafe cities in America are St. Louis, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and San Bernardino, California.

Local News

asylum tukwila state of emergency...

L.B. Gilbert

Tukwila declares state of emergency to get support to asylum seekers

The City of Tukwila announced a state of emergency that was caused by the "growing number of asylum seekers" in the area who need assistance.

14 minutes ago

uw graduate dead hamas...

Frank Sumrall

UW Ph.D. graduate among the Americans dead from Hamas attack

Hayim Katsman, Ph.D., a University of Washington (UW) graduate, was one of the Americans found dead after Hamas attacked Be'eri, Israel.

3 hours ago

gold bars costco...

Frank Sumrall

Financial expert: Costco’s one ounce gold bars are a ‘mug’s game’

Costco CFO Richard Galanti claimed the gold bars, sold exclusively online, are "typically gone within a few hours" of appearing on Costco’s website.

3 hours ago

columbus day storm...

Ted Buehner

Historic 1962 wind storm was the strongest in US history; another could occur

Wind gusts in the Puget Sound area from the Columbus Day storm ranged from 70 to over 100 mph. Damage from the storm was widespread.

5 hours ago

FILE - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee hearing on Ca...

Associated Press

RFK Jr.’s independent run for president draws GOP criticism and silence from national Democrats

Longtime environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Monday he will run for president as an independent and drop his Democratic primary bid

6 hours ago

helicopter grant county...

L.B. Gilbert

NB I-5 exit blocked off after 70-year-old killed in hit and run

Police are investigating a fatal hit and run in Everett, closing off the Broadway off-ramp of northbound Interstate 5.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Study: ‘Seattle quite unsafe for its residents,’ Tacoma even lower