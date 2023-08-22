Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Study: Seattle ranked No. 6 safest city for pedestrians

Aug 22, 2023, 12:04 PM

Seattle pedestrians...

People use a crosswalk in front of the new Kraken store in downtown Seattle. (Photo: Bill Kaczaraba/MyNorthwest.com)

(Photo: Bill Kaczaraba/MyNorthwest.com)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle is ranked No. 6 in a study of 37 U.S. metropolitan areas for being the safest city for pedestrians.

KURU Footwear completed the study and published its result last week. Each ranking was based on the city’s number of fatal pedestrian accidents and overall Walk Score from the most updated available data.

The top safest cities for pedestrians are:

  1. New York
  2. Boston
  3. San Francisco
  4. Washington, D.C.
  5. Chicago
  6. SEATTLE
  7. Philadelphia
  8. Denver
  9. PORTLAND, OREGON
  10. Los Angeles

Related news: Two pedestrians dead in two separate crashes in Seattle

KURU points out that it’s important to remember that pedestrian safety can vary within different neighborhoods and areas of these cities. It’s always advisable to exercise caution and follow local traffic regulations when walking in any urban environment.

Seattle has 1.06 pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people. It got a walk score of 74.4. Total safety score of 79.

To determine the ranking of the safest & most dangerous U.S. major metro cities for pedestrians, KURU started by finding a list of the cities with a population over 500,000 since the year 2020. It then used Walk Score and the most up-to-date auto-pedestrian fatality rates from the Governor’s Highway Safety Association.

KURU assigned each city a score based on these numbers between 0 and 50 and added them together to create a final safety score out of 100.

“The findings while compiling this report were interesting because huge metros seemed to top the list of the safest cities, despite places like New York City and San Francisco having a bad reputation for being dangerous for pedestrians,” Victoria Schmid of KURU told My Northwest via email.

“With large populations, places like Chicago, NYC, San Francisco, and even Seattle statistically are safer when it comes to pedestrian deaths,” Schmid explained. “For example, Memphis, Tennessee (which ranks last in our study) has a much higher pedestrian death rate than Seattle (9.70 deaths per 100,000 people versus 1.56 deaths per 100,000 people.) Many of these larger cities are actively working to become safer for those who are walking and commuting.”

Local News

northeast seattle little league...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle’s Little League team 1 win away from US Championship appearance

Northeast Seattle defeated Nolensville, Tennessee 6-2 Monday after dominating Maine in a mercy rule-shortened game last week.

12 hours ago

FILE - A sign outside the Activision building in Santa Monica, Calif., June 21, 2023. Microsoft rev...

Associated Press

Microsoft revamps deal for video game maker Activision Blizzard to meet UK demands

Microsoft revamped its bid to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard on Tuesday to appease British competition regulators, who are the last major hurdle to closing one of the biggest deals in tech history.

12 hours ago

stranger neighbor afghan...

Andrea Smardon, KSL Podcasts

‘Stranger Becomes Neighbor’: Sisterhood of Embroidery and Artillery

When the taxi abruptly stopped in traffic, the 25-year-old woman tried not to look at the heavily armed Taliban soldier who approached the passenger window of the car they prayed would carry them to a new life.

12 hours ago

Tacoma police...

Bill Kaczaraba

Charges filed in the case of man killed after confronting thieves in East Tacoma

Multiple charges were filed Friday in the case of a man who was reportedly involved in a chase in a Tacoma alley and shot to death.

12 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Local animal shelter inundated with 40 neglected animals in urgent need

From Aug. 17-18, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County received 40 animals in need of emergency care.

12 hours ago

climate change...

Associated Press

2nd person found dead in eastern Washington wildfires, hundreds of structures burned

A second person has died in wildfires in eastern Washington state that ignited on Friday, burning hundreds of structures and closing a section of a major interstate for days, fire officials said.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Study: Seattle ranked No. 6 safest city for pedestrians