Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Washington prisons agree to changes for treatment of transgender persons

Oct 11, 2023, 4:09 PM | Updated: 4:29 pm

Prison hands...

Transgender inmates will get better treatment in Washington State facilities. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington Department of Corrections (DOC) will now designate a gender-affirming mental health specialist at each prison, require more transgender-focused training for correctional officers and provide gender-affirming clothing to transgender individuals.

On Wednesday, Disability Rights Washington (DRW) filed a complaint and settlement agreement in federal court to resolve allegations that DOC was violating the U.S. Constitution, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and the Rehabilitation Act in its treatment of incarcerated people with disabilities who are transgender.

The complaint alleged that DOC violated the 8th Amendment to the Constitution by failing to provide timely medical and mental health care to transgender patients and subjecting them to harmful and unnecessary cross-gender strip and pat-down searches. The complaint also alleged DOC violated the ADA and Rehabilitation Act by discriminating against transgender patients with disabilities in the provision of gender-affirming medical and mental health care and failing to modify policies, practices, and procedures to accommodate such patients.

Related news: Marysville institutes mandatory minimums to end cycle of fentanyl

“This is a landmark agreement and we look forward to continuing to work closely with Disability Rights Washington (DRW) to implement it,” DOC Secretary Cheryl Strange said in a statement. “We have already made substantial improvements to the gender-affirming care offered to transgender incarcerated individuals in recent years, and this is another step in the right direction.”

The agency will be monitored for three years to make sure it is properly complying.

Pat-downs and searches of transgender individuals will now be performed by a correctional officer of the gender formally requested by the transgender individual.

Gender-affirming basic items will also be issued to inmates.

Local News

Israel Palestinians Hamas...

Bill Kaczaraba

Local activist: ‘If there is ever a chance for peace in the world, we must change’

Cari Conklin-Larsen told the story about her Jewish friend helping a girl named Lulu, who was born in Gaza, to receive life-saving surgery.

4 hours ago

marysville mandatory minimums...

L.B. Gilbert

Marysville institutes mandatory minimums to end cycle of fentanyl

The Marysville City Council unanimously adopted mandatory minimum sentences for repeat criminals at a meeting Monday.

5 hours ago

FILE - The period of total coverage during the solar eclipse is seen near Hopkinsville, Ky. Monday,...

Ted Buehner

Wash. to have a partial solar eclipse Saturday, but will we see it?

Western Washington will have a partial solar eclipse Saturday morning, but how visible will the eclipse be?

6 hours ago

Image: Seattle Gay News owner and publisher Mike Schultz...

Travis Mayfield

Seattle Gay News to stay open: LGBTQ+ paper won’t close after all

Seattle Gay News, or SGN as it is known, was looking for a buyer earlier this year. Enter longtime executive Mike Schultz.

7 hours ago

titan recovered coast guard...

L.B. Gilbert

Titan sub wreckage recovered from Atlantic Ocean by Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has recovered the rest of the debris from the Ocean Gate submersible "Titan," which imploded on a dive into the Titanic June 18.

8 hours ago

ozempic...

Heather Bosch

Wash. lawsuits target insurance companies over weight-loss drugs, surgery

Two insurance companies are being sued in Washington State for refusing to cover weight loss treatments including popular, new weight loss drugs.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Washington prisons agree to changes for treatment of transgender persons