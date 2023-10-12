Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: Seattle needs to get serious about public bathrooms

Oct 12, 2023, 8:02 AM | Updated: 8:36 am

public bathrooms...

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - APRIL 16, 2019: A sign in Santa Fe, New Mexico, identifies the location of public restrooms. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

(Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY DAVE ROSS


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

We took a vacation to Eastern Canada last month, and I was very impressed that in every city we visited, our tour guide managed to find clean public restrooms that all 38 of us could use.

It impressed me because I’ve had trouble finding them right here in my own city. The question is, why?


More from Dave Ross: What will the fighting in Gaza actually achieve?

Seattle Times reporters Daniel Beekman and Anna Patrick researched this issue for the article in last Sunday’s paper about Seattle’s shortage of public bathrooms.

And it turns out that King County Metro has zero public restrooms for bus riders. And exactly one light rail station has public toilets. You might as well post signs that say, “Welcome to Seattle, speed limit 30, diapers recommended.”

And when I asked Daniel if anybody from the city had responded to the article, he said, “No, not yet.”

But readers certainly responded.

“No one really said, ‘Oh, the actual government-operated restrooms are adequate,'” Beekman said

There is one glimmer of light: San Francisco has what’s called a Pit Stop program, with trailers equipped with toilets and sinks, supervised by paid attendants, and which are stationed in neighborhoods where people had resorted to just using the streets.

“Actually, Seattle has a certain number of sort of shower or hygiene trailers,” Beekman said. “They’re a little bit based on that model.”

And I’m all for helping people who have no place else to shower, but sometimes those of us who have already had our shower need public bathrooms, too.

Not in some remote corner of the city but right in downtown. Especially if you want people with money to spend more time there, generating the tax dollars to pay for the underprivileged people who need the showers.

So how about it?

How about transit restrooms you can open with an Orca card? Corporate-sponsored comfort stations with constantly running radio ads to discourage loitering? Larger unisex bathrooms with private stalls, a common sink area, and paid attendants? There’s some evidence that mixing the sexes actually improves behavior.

But do something.

None of us, privileged or not, should be made to feel like criminals because we were born with intestines and a bladder.

Seattle is a great city, with a stunning natural setting and a laid back vibe that’s made us famous. But sometimes I think we’re all pot and no potty.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

Image: A car passes by a Costco store in Seattle....

Jake Skorheim

Skorheim: I bet you didn’t know this about Costco …

I had the opportunity to chat with David and Susan Schwartz, two Costco superfans who just wrote a book about the warehouse store chain.

16 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Home buying: How can you save money while working against high interest rates

Micki Gomez joins Seattle’s Morning News to discuss home buying, more specifically, how to save money while buying a home in todays market. Listen to Seattle’s Morning News, weekdays from 5am to 9am on KIRO Newsradio 97.3fm!

20 hours ago

People chant anti-Israel slogans while waving Palestinian flags during a rally celebrating the atta...

Dave Ross

Ross: What will the fighting in Gaza actually achieve?

What’s the point of demonstrating over fighting in Israel? Whose mind is that going to change? Demonstrations are just an opening for people who want to bring the fight here. No thanks.

24 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Healthy habits to maintain when at the office

Micki joins us this morning to discuss some healthy habits to have around the office! Listen to Seattle’s Morning News, weekdays from 5 am to 9 am on KIRO Newsradio 97.3fm!

2 days ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 01: A speed camera is shown on August 01, 2022 in New York City. Speed ...

Dave Ross

Ross: Maybe we should reward good driving if punishing speeders isn’t working

Yesterday's Seattle Times story may explain some of the irresponsible driving we’ve all witnessed despite all the speed cameras out there.

2 days ago

medved hamas...

Bill Kaczaraba

Medved to Hamas: ‘What are you trying to achieve other than killing Jews?’

"This is the biggest slaughter of Jews just for being Jews since the Holocaust," Medved declared on The Gee & Ursula Show.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Ross: Seattle needs to get serious about public bathrooms