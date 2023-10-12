Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

GEE AND URSULA

Pike Place Market ranked as the most overrated tourist attraction in Washington

Oct 12, 2023, 1:15 PM

Pike Place Market...

People shop at the Pike Place Market. (Photo: Bill Kaczaraba/MyNorthwest.com)

(Photo: Bill Kaczaraba/MyNorthwest.com)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Pike Place Market is ranked as the most overrated tourist attraction in Washington, but our KIRO Newsradio hosts disagree.

“I love Pike Place Market. In fact, that was a regular thing for me when I first moved here,” said Angela Poe-Russell filling in for Ursula Reutin. “I would go to Pike Place Market I mean once a month and just discover new places and I just love it.”

Founded in 1907, the Market is one of the oldest and largest continuously operating public markets in the United States and includes hundreds of farmers, crafters, small businesses, and residents.

Show producer Andrew “Chef” Lanier is also a fan of the market. “It’s an actual functioning market and they have actually really good products.”

The ranking was from USA Today. In July 2023, it analyzed 23 million Google reviews of the 500 most popular tourist attractions in the world, spanning 65 countries in six continents. For each attraction, it asked a simple question: How frequently do the reviews mention the terms “tourist trap,” “overrated” or “expensive”?

The other Washington attractions that showed up on the list:

  • #22 Space Needle
  • #39 Original Starbucks
  • #43 Chihuly Glass Garden

“I will say they’re not all the way wrong,” Poe-Russell said. “I love our Space Needle. But it is a trap. And it’s overpriced.” Most tickets are priced at about $35.

“I used to take my kids when they were toddlers to the Fun Forest Park. And then we loved going to the Space Needle,” she said.

The Space Needle was built for the 1962 World’s Fair. The needle was meant to symbolize humanity’s Space Age aspirations.

“So when you go to the top of the Space Needle chef, they still got the glass floor, baby,” Gee Scott explained. “If y’all haven’t been there in a while you got the glass floor you able to take Come on, it’s good for the Gram. I know you’d like to pop it for the Gram stuff.”

Other news: Is this the end of the Apple Cup for UW and WSU?

The Original Starbucks was seen as being part of the Pike Place Market by our hosts. It’s located at 1912 Pike Place. It opened on March 30, 1971. The original Starbucks was a 1,000-square-foot mercantile space with hand-built fixtures.

The Chihuly Glass Garden can be found at the base of the Space Needle. Born in 1941 in Tacoma, Dale Chihuly was introduced to glass while studying interior design at the University of Washington. Chihuly designed an Exhibition Hall, a Garden installation and a Glasshouse at Seattle Center.

“You get to pay $35 for the opportunity to look at one artist’s work and then you have the opportunity to pay tons of money for that artist’s work,” Chef said. “And let me remind you, that gallery was basically gifted to that one artist using public dollars for the ability for them to showcase their overhyped overpriced artwork that hasn’t been relevant since the 90s.”

For the record, the distinction of being the only place where four states meet — Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah — the Four Corners Monument ranks number one as the most overrated tourist attraction in the U.S. Of 10,839 reviews analyzed, 139 flagged this spot as a tourist trap.

Listen to the Gee & Ursula Show weekdays from 9 a.m. – 12 noon.

Gee and Ursula Show

Gee and Ursula

medved hamas...

Bill Kaczaraba

Medved to Hamas: ‘What are you trying to achieve other than killing Jews?’

"This is the biggest slaughter of Jews just for being Jews since the Holocaust," Medved declared on The Gee & Ursula Show.

3 days ago

seattle mariners...

Frank Sumrall

Rick Rizzs: ‘Mariners, you’re going to win a title next year’

"Well, they just obviously came up a little bit short," the radio voice of the team said Monday. "But my goodness, they gave us one heck of a ride."

10 days ago

grammar...

Ursula Reutin

Ursula: Does grammar still matter? Not according to UW

Jake Harper found that the University of Washington's Informatics department doesn't grade on grammar in students' applications.

13 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Gee goes off on kids who don’t call or text their parents back

Gee goes off on kids not texting their parents back! We’ve also heard of some new phone etiquette rules, which are: 1) Text before you call 2) Don’t bother with voicemail, just send a text 3) Don’t get upset if someone doesn’t pick up your call. 4) Facts are for texts, emotions are for calls. […]

15 days ago

food bank volunteers doug baldwin...

L.B. Gilbert

Doug Baldwin looks to foster ‘connected community’ with food bank volunteers

With local food banks struggling to find volunteers and gather donations, a Seahawks legend is taking action.

17 days ago

chef jordan junebaby...

Ursula Reutin

Ursula: Does everyone deserve a second chance? It’s complicated

Seattle chef Edouardo Jordan, once a national media darling after winning two prestigious James Beard awards, appeared on the Gee and Ursula show Tuesday.

22 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Pike Place Market ranked as the most overrated tourist attraction in Washington