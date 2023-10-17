King County Executive Constantine creates new group to combat gun violence

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Tuesday the launch of a new group intended to address gun violence.

“The pain of gun violence is all too familiar, and too many of our friends, family and neighbors are facing this preventable tragedy every day,” Constantine said in a press statement. “Whether it’s a headline from around the country, or right here where we live, work and play, every act of gun violence is something we can stop from happening, but only if we work together.”

The group is called the Public Health – Seattle & King County Regional Office of Gun Violence Prevention (OGVP). The office intends to advance existing initiatives and programs, and expand Community Violence Intervention (CVI) services to Kent, Burien and Skyway in 2024.

“Our new office will connect us with the federal resources of the White House, serve as a hub for the region, and expand our local initiatives to ensure every community in King County can be safe from gun violence,” Constantine added.

More from King County: Seattle Schools unveils new safety plan to decrease gun violence

The new office will work closely with the National Offices of Violence Prevention and the White House’s newly formed Office of Gun Violence Prevention to leverage additional federal money.

Constantine will also reconvene the Leadership Advisory Group in January, which is comprised of elected, business, and philanthropic leaders in the region to support the work of the new office. Additionally, the Seattle Seahawks will be hosting the Leadership Advisory Group and the annual Together We End Gun Violence Conference in 2024.

“The Alliance for Gun Responsibility proudly supports this important step in formalizing a Regional Office of Gun Violence Prevention,” Renee Hopkins, CEO of Alliance for Gun Responsibility, said in the King County press release. “We know that collaboration and coordination are critical to the mission to address gun violence holistically, and taking this next step in how our region works together to address this crisis is crucial.”

Related story: Garfield High School recently entered lockdown after gunfire erupts behind campus

As part of the National Office of Violence Prevention Network, the new office will work directly with the community, secure additional funds, guide local efforts and implement nationally recognized strategies for Community Violence Intervention. The office will also launch a training academy to support the success and well-being of community-based workers on the frontlines.