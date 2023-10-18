Close
LOCAL NEWS

‘It’s very sad’: Only two 24-hour pharmacies left in Washington amid Bartell closures

Oct 18, 2023, 6:39 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY SAMANTHA LOMIBAO, KIRO 7 NEWS


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

There will be even fewer pharmacies to choose from after Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy this week.

That could possibly include Bartell Drugs, which was acquired by Rite Aid in 2020. In August, we told you when the Lower Queen Anne location shut down. It was the only 24-hour pharmacy in Seattle.

It now leaves a Walgreens in Issaquah the last-standing 24-hour pharmacy in Western Washington.

“With everything shutting down, like things are going to be a little less accessible,” said Bartell customer Descie Svennungsen.

Svennungsen, and her friend Inna Peck who lives in Queen Anne, said the Bartell Drugs on First Avenue was “the neighborhood pharmacy.”

Just last month, it became another location on the list of recent Bartell closures. That also included locations in Lynnwood, Des Moines, Ballard, and downtown Seattle.

“It’s very sad, there’s hardly any places that are open 24 hours and especially anything for the community like a pharmacy,” said Peck. “It’s pretty essential.”

With Rite Aid filing for bankruptcy this week, it runs the risk of even more locations closing, potentially limiting access to medication.

Walgreens locations in Issaquah and Spokane are now the only 24-hour pharmacies in the state. But those places aren’t accessible to everyone who may need medication after hours.

“It’s going to be so hard, there’s so many people in the city that don’t have cars, that can travel that far, or if they do use public transportation, it’s not very accessible to go out to Issaquah,” Svennungsen said. “Hopefully, something else will come out of it to make things more accessible for people.”

In Mill Creek, employees at the Rite Aid on 132nd Avenue told us it will be closing its doors on November 12.

We asked Rite Aid if there are more closures to come. They responded in a statement saying in part that they “intend to close certain underperforming stores to further reduce rent expense and strengthen overall financial performance.”

Local News

President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Oct. ...

Associated Press

Biden says Israel has agreed to allow humanitarian assistance to move into Gaza from Egypt

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Israel had agreed to allow humanitarian assistance to begin flowing into Gaza from Egypt with the understanding it would be subject to inspections and that it should go to civilians and not Hamas militants.

1 hour ago

irs free tax...

L.B. Gilbert

WA to participate in IRS free tax filing pilot program

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is trying to make it easier for people to file their taxes, and they are starting with a pilot program for a free tax filing program in Washington state.

2 hours ago

FILE - A sign is displayed on May 27, 2021, at a memorial in Tacoma, Wash., where Manuel "Manny" El...

Associated Press

Medical expert testifies restraint actions of Tacoma police killed Manny Ellis

An expert in forensic pathology testified Monday in the ongoing trial of three Tacoma, Washington, police officers charged with the death of Manuel Ellis that Ellis likely would have lived if not for the officers’ actions to restrain him. Dr. Roger Mitchell, former chief medical examiner for Washington, D.C., made the statement Monday and last […]

2 hours ago

robber...

Associated Press

Fired Washington sheriff’s deputy sentenced to prison for stalking wife

A former sheriff’s deputy in Washington state who was fired last year has been sentenced to prison for stalking his now ex-wife and repeatedly violating a no-contact order.

4 hours ago

A King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) vehicle...

Steve Coogan

King County Sheriff’s deputy charged with assault after March incident

The deputy was charged with assault in the fourth degree Tuesday, accused of punching a suspect who was handcuffed in the back of a patrol vehicle.

14 hours ago

Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Tokitae, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami Seaquar...

Steve Coogan

How did Tokitae die? Necropsy findings for beloved whale released

Tokitae, the last Southern Resident killer whale still living in captivity, appeared to have had multiple chronic illnesses, a necropsy summary states.

14 hours ago

