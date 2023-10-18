Portland’s Voodoo Doughnut coming to Seattle’s Capitol Hill

A popular doughnut shop chain based out of Portland, Oregon, famous for its unique flavors and wild toppings, is coming to Seattle.

Voodoo Doughnut, a Portland staple, offers more than 100 different types of doughnuts, including their Bacon Maple with strips of bacon on top and a Voodoo-doll-shaped doughnut filled with raspberry jelly.

Voodoo Doughnut made the announcement Wednesday noting the opening “represents a significant achievement for the esteemed doughnut brand as it introduces its distinct fusion of innovation and indulgence to the Seattle landscape.”

“We’re thrilled to finally bring some Voodoo Magic to Seattle,” said Chris Schultz, CEO of Voodoo Doughnut, said in a press statement provided to KIRO Newsradio. “It’s been many years in the making and the Capitol Hill neighborhood is the perfect site for our first store.”

The company submitted a Building & Land Use Pre-Application with the City of Seattle, which has the listed address for the new location at 1200 Pine St. in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, next to Cal Anderson Park. The company’s announcement said the shop would be opening at 1201 Pine Street. The project is estimated to cost $500,000.

No opening date has been announced for the location.

This will be the pastry chain’s second location in Washington after opening a location in Vancouver in 2022.

In addition to the Oregon and Washington locations Voodoo Doughnut also operates in Colorado, Texas, California, Arizona, Tennessee and Florida.

The original shop is located on SW 3rd Avenue in Portland and it opened in 2003.