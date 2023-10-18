Primate for UW studies dies in program’s care, inspection found

A non-human primate under the care of the University of Washington’s (UW) animal facilities recently died while under anesthesia during routine implant maintenance, a probe showed.

The primate’s death was one of four non-compliant items an unannounced inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) found between Sept. 12-14. The investigation revealed the portable anesthesia machine used did not function correctly leading to the animal’s death.

“The UW is committed to the safety and welfare of the animals in our care,” Sally Thompson-Iritani, Ph.D., UW’s assistant vice provost for animal care and outreach, said in a prepared statement. “We are also committed to openness and identifying and reporting adverse events and non-compliances to our Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) and to the appropriate agencies in a timely manner. This is essential for ensuring the integrity of our animal care program and both internal and public trust.”

The inspection highlighted three instances where animal activities — involving rabbits, ground squirrels and a non-human primate — were not fully described and approved in the associated IACUC protocols. In one case, a non-human primate sustained an injury during the placement of a recording device by a trainee. The animal was provided with prompt veterinary care and has since recovered.

“The associated protocols were promptly amended to ensure a complete and accurate description of the work being performed,” the university stated after the inspection. “Additional verification steps have also been incorporated into the process for study preparation.”

The inspection found one of the primates did not receive its daily ration of water during a study on decision-making. The USDA revealed this came from a miscommunication between researchers and staff members. Upon discovery of the oversight, UW said the animal was immediately assessed by a veterinarian and provided with fluids. No abnormalities were noted in the examination or bloodwork.

“To prevent similar incidents, the university has streamlined the process for providing water to animals in these types of studies and implemented a mandatory documentation form that includes enhanced communications and a phone tree posted on the animal room doors,” UW wrote in a press release following the inspection.

UW’s history of animal rights violations

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), an animal rights nonprofit organization, has previously called for the shutdown of the federally funded Washington National Primate Research Center (WaNPRC) — housed within UW — due to past transgressions of violating the “most basic animal protection laws.”

“Monkeys have died from strangulation, starvation, dehydration, veterinary error and choking on their own vomit,” PETA wrote in 2021. “Internal documents reveal that in one recent eight-month period, the primate center had to treat a staggering 332 traumatic injuries (such as broken limbs and teeth), more than 200 cases of gastrointestinal problems, 149 cases of significant weight loss, 19 cases of rectal prolapse, and a dozen implant abnormalities.”

WaNPRC is one of seven remaining flagship primate centers in the country, funded by the National Institute of Health (NIH). Established in 1961, WaNPRC has satellite facilities located in Seattle and Mesa, Arizona.

According to a 2021 story by The Lynnwood Times, the violations date back as far as 2008, when the university was fined $20,000 for conducting unauthorized surgeries. In 2011, the USDA fined UW $11,000 after a pig-tailed macaque died in her cage. The USDA found the primate lost more than 25% of her body weight before her death. Four years later, three monkeys died due to significant health issues as a result of medical documents that were not adequately filled out, PETA says.

More instances occurred from 2016-2019, including a monkey’s cause of death not able to be determined because the facility failed to maintain appropriate records. In 2018, a pigtail macaque died by strangulation when he became entangled in a chain attached to his cage. The following year, an experimenter at the facility insisted a surgery be performed on a monkey that had not been properly fasted the night before, resulting in the monkey entering respiratory arrest and dying, according to PETA.

Despite PETA’s allegations, UW has defended the WaNPRC as a program necessary to test certain research, calling PETA’s claims inaccurate and misleading.

“Our center as well as the six other primate centers across the country are frequently targeted by animal rights groups whose aim is to shut down all animal research,” UW said in an official statement, according to The Lynnwood Times. “We continue to look for ways to conduct this research by using computer models, simulators and cell cultures, however, for some research, it is necessary to use non-human primates and we will continue to use that best practice while following appropriate care guidelines and regulations.”