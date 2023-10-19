Trial against former Seahawk accused of beating, choking girlfriend in 2021 starts Thursday
Oct 19, 2023, 10:44 AM
(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)
Former Seattle Seahawk Chad Wheeler will soon come face to face in a courtroom with the woman he’s accused of brutally beating.
Wheeler’s former girlfriend, Alleah Taylor, is expected to testify against him on Thursday. He faces several charges stemming from an incident in 2021, including first degree domestic violence assault.
Wheeler was arrested in in March of 2021. Earlier that year, Kent police officers were dispatched to the home Taylor and Wheeler shared after being contacted by a friend of Taylor’s. Taylor had texted her friend saying she was locked in a bathroom after a physical fight with Wheeler.