Trial against former Seahawk accused of beating, choking girlfriend in 2021 starts Thursday

Former Seattle Seahawk Chad Wheeler will soon come face to face in a courtroom with the woman he’s accused of brutally beating.

Wheeler’s former girlfriend, Alleah Taylor, is expected to testify against him on Thursday. He faces several charges stemming from an incident in 2021, including first degree domestic violence assault.

Wheeler was arrested in in March of 2021. Earlier that year, Kent police officers were dispatched to the home Taylor and Wheeler shared after being contacted by a friend of Taylor’s. Taylor had texted her friend saying she was locked in a bathroom after a physical fight with Wheeler.

When officers arrived, they heard screaming from inside the apartment. After forcing their way inside, they heard more screaming coming from the bathroom, court documents say. Officers found Taylor and Wheeler locked in the bathroom. Taylor's face was covered in blood and her left arm was limp against her body, according to a police report. An officer also noted she had "noticeable fingerprints on both sides of her neck as well as capillaries that had burst at the back of her throat." Wheeler allegedly choked her into unconsciousness twice. A COVID-19 backlog had initially delayed the trial, which will now start Thursday with testimony from Taylor.