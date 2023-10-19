Video: Attempted Auburn break-in ends with shots fired at intruders

It probably wasn’t a good idea to try to break into this home in Auburn.

Around 2 a.m., the Auburn Police Department (APD) was dispatched to the 31000 block of 117 PL SE for a report of a non-injury shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, a resident at the address reported an attempted burglary at their home involving three suspects.

Security footage from the home showed three masked men carrying guns.

They announced themselves as “Seattle Police” before trying to kick in the door.

The homeowner was armed and quickly started firing shots at the intruders through the door.

After multiple shots were fired, the three suspects fled.

APD Detectives are trying to identify the three suspects in this case. If you recognize any of these individuals, please contact the Auburn Police Department tip line at 253-288-7403.